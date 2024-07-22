Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Live Scorecards from Boxing Experts Before 6th-Round KO | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Julio Aguilar/Getty Photographs

Jake Paul was in all probability heading towards a cushty victory over Mike Perry earlier than scoring a TKO within the sixth spherical.

He caught Perry with a left hand that surprised the Naked Knuckle Combating Championship star. From there, the YouTuber-turned-boxer adopted with a flurry of pictures that despatched Perry to the canvas for the third time. Whereas he returned to his ft, the referee stopped the struggle.

CBS Sports activities’ Brent Brookhouse had Paul forward 50-43 heading into the sixth spherical, and he wasn’t alone in seeing a transparent hole between the 2 fighters. Josh Peter of USA As we speak had it 49-44, whereas Zain Bando of Sporting Information was a bit of extra charitable towards Perry at 49-45. Longtime boxing author Dan Rafael scored it 4 rounds to at least one in favor of Paul.

Paul landed 96 whole punches to Perry’s 33 and related on 42.5 % of his blows, per CompuBox. Conor McGregor, who has an possession stake in BKFC, was apparently so dissatisfied with Perry’s efficiency he “fired” the 32-year-old.

Perry was an harm alternative for legendary heavyweight Mike Tyson, who needed to withdraw in Could resulting from an ulcer. Tyson and Paul are as a substitute scheduled to cross paths Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

On Saturday, Perry was clearly overmatched within the ring. This was solely the second skilled boxing struggle of his profession.