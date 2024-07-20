Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry: Fight card, date, odds, start time, location, rumors, complete guide

It is struggle night time in Tampa, Florida as soon as once more. Jake Paul appears to proceed his growth as a professional boxer when he takes on one other former UFC fighter, although this one may present his hardest take a look at but. Paul is about to face Mike Perry, who has turned to bare-knuckle boxing after being forged apart by the main MMA promotion. All of it goes down from the Amalie Area on DAZN PPV on Saturday night time.

Paul (9-1) appears so as to add one other former UFC fighter to his resume after beating Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley (twice) and Ben Askren. Mike Perry (0-1) is a heavy-handed blended martial artist who revitalized his profession with a 5-0 run in bare-knuckle boxing. Perry offers up measurement and boxing expertise to Paul however he is among the many most competent UFC alum accessible to problem Paul within the squared circle. Paul is taking a considerable threat by preventing Perry 4 months earlier than a significant field workplace struggle with Tyson.

The undercard is pretty typical for a crossover boxing occasion with some former and present champions together with one other former UFC fighter trying to make the soar. Undisputed ladies’s featherweight champion Amanda Serrano is in motion when she takes on Stevie Morgan within the featured bout. Serrano was additionally anticipated to compete on the Tyson card in a rematch with undisputed two-division queen Katie Taylor. However with the postponement, Serrano needed to remain lively with a bout earlier than November, particularly after having her struggle in March fall by way of on the day of the struggle.

The remainder of the undercard incorporates a pair of rising prospects trying to preserve their undefeated data intact when Ashton Sylve takes on Lucas Bahdi at light-weight. Sylve is the jewel of the burgeoning Most Worthwhile Promotions with an 11-0 file and 9 knockouts. He failed to attain a KO in his final look towards Estivan Falcao, however he did dominate him to a clear sweep on the scorecards. Plus, former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is again for the primary time in three years when he takes on former UFC fighter Uriah Corridor.

Under is the whole struggle card for Paul vs. Perry together with the newest odds. Verify again all week lengthy for the newest information, options and different content material round this large occasion.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry struggle card, odds

Jake Paul -425 vs. Mike Perry +300, cruiserweights

Amanda Serrano -4000 vs. Stevie Morgan +1500, tremendous lightweights

Ashton Sylve -360 vs. Lucas Bahdi +265, lightweights

Corey Marksman -255 vs. Tony Aguilar +195, lightweights

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. -280 vs. Uriah Corridor +215, cruiserweights

Paul vs. Perry viewing data

Date: July 20

July 20 Location: Amalie Area — Tampa

Amalie Area — Tampa Begin time: 9 p.m. ET (Most important card)

9 p.m. ET (Most important card) watch: DAZN PPV

Paul vs. Perry countdown

