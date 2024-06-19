Jake Paul to fight Mike Perry on original Mike Tyson date

Jake Paul won’t anticipate Nov. 15 to get again right into a boxing ring. Paul has determined to maintain the date that was slated for the blockbuster showdown with legendary heavyweight Mike Tyson and can as a substitute face blended martial artist and the Naked Knuckle Combating Championship’s “Platinum” Mike Perry in an eight-round cruiserweight bout on the Amalie Area in Tampa, Florida.

Paul was initially scheduled to face Tyson at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 20 in an occasion to be livestreamed on Netflix. Tyson, 57, was compelled out of the struggle due to medical points, and that struggle was rescheduled for Nov. 15.

Reasonably than anticipate the brand new date, Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) determined to not squander a coaching camp and can keep busy by going through the undefeated BKFC fighter within the occasion billed as “Concern No Man,” which will likely be obtainable through DAZN Pay Per View.

“When Paul vs. Tyson was rescheduled, I knew instantly that I wished to nonetheless struggle on Saturday, July 20. Now, as I put together for my struggle towards Iron Mike, there is no higher opponent for me than Mike Perry,” Paul stated in a press release to ESPN. “He is a confirmed knockout artist who has proven to be a maniac out and in of the ring. That is the proper expertise for me to achieve upfront of going through Mike Tyson. However getting that have comes with threat. Those that know me know I am a threat taker and whereas ‘Platinum’ Perry would possibly attempt to finish me, I am Titanium Jake Paul and I worry no man.

“I will get the W and provides everybody a preview of what I am bringing to the ring towards Mike Tyson. Tune in on DAZN PPV as I return to Tampa and ship ‘Platinum’ Perry the Platypus again to reveal knuckle for good.”

Perry (5-0, 3 KOs BKFC) spent seven years competing in MMA and debuted with the UFC in 2016. He had a UFC document of 7-8 earlier than departing the promotion to signal with BKFC in 2021. The pivot to bare-knuckle combating has seen Perry, 32, turn out to be the promotion’s largest star, with wins over the likes of former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez. His victory over the latter earned him the symbolic “King of Violence” championship.

“Jake Paul claims he fears no man, however on Saturday, July 20, the world will see the reality: he simply made the worst mistake of his life in attempting to get by me earlier than Iron Mike,” Perry stated. “I will make it look straightforward on Saturday, July twentieth, and I will educate Jake Paul essentially the most he is ever discovered about combating.”

Additionally slated to compete is Amanda Serrano, whose extremely anticipated rematch with Katie Taylor was additionally pushed to Nov. 15. Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) will as a substitute face Stevie Morgan (14-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round junior welterweight bout that can function the co-main occasion. Serrano, 35, has been out of motion since October 2023 and, like Paul, opted to remain busy quite than wait to compete in November.

“I’ve already been getting ready for a struggle on Saturday, July 20, and despite the fact that I will now be ready slightly longer for my rematch with Katie Taylor, this is a chance for me to face one other robust boxer in Stevie Morgan in Tampa,” Serrano stated. “My opponent has 13 KOs, greater than virtually each different lively feminine boxer, however I worry no lady — I embrace the struggle. I stay up for seeing all my Puerto Rican followers in Tampa for my fiftieth skilled struggle to point out the world my expertise at tremendous light-weight, reside on DAZN PPV.”

Morgan, 35, was born and raised in Tampa however has competed primarily in Colombia since turning professional in 2022. Though a majority of her wins have come by knockout, she is going to see an enormous step up in competitors when she faces Serrano.

“We have been coaching for a possibility like this, and I need to give full respect to Amanda for all she has performed in her profession and for ladies’s boxing,” Morgan stated. “On this sport, although, to be able to make a reputation, you need to take a reputation. I’ve 13 KOs and nothing will likely be sweeter than making Amanda Serrano quantity 14. Come struggle night time on Saturday, July 20 there will likely be fireworks!”

The cardboard can even function a pair of unbeaten light-weight prospects as novice rivals Tony Aguilar (12-0-1, 4 KOs) and Corey Marksman (9-0-1, 7 KOs) sq. off in a rematch. The 2 final met in February and battled to a break up draw on MVP’s Most Beneficial Prospects collection.

Undefeated light-weight prospect Ashton “H2O” Sylve (11-0, 9 KOs) can be scheduled to look on the cardboard. Sylve, 20, was initially set to face fellow unbeaten light-weight Floyd “Child Austin” Schofield on July 20. Sadly, Schofield suffered an harm and won’t be obtainable to face Sylve. An opponent for Sylve will likely be introduced within the coming days.

“The stakes are excessive for each single one in every of MVP’s fighters moving into the ring on Saturday, July 20. For Jake and Amanda, the stress is on to emerge with a W towards two very harmful opponents in Mike Perry and Stevie Morgan,” Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Beneficial Promotions, stated. “Jake Paul is going through a monster in Mike Perry. Amanda Serrano goes in there with a fighter who has 13 KOs in 15 fights. Nothing is a given for our two superstars.”