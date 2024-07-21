Jake Paul registers sixth-round TKO victory over Mike Perry

Jake Paul scored a sixth-round TKO victory over bare-knuckle fighter Mike Perry on Saturday in Tampa, Florida, in an eight-round cruiserweight boxing match.

With the win, Paul maintained his Nov. 15 showdown with the 58-year-old Mike Tyson that was initially scheduled for this night time. Paul, a social-media star turned boxer, floored Perry 3 times earlier than the referee halted the bout at 1:12 of Spherical 6.

“He is powerful as nails … however I simply hit too exhausting and he took a whole lot of harm,” Paul mentioned. “Mike Tyson, you are subsequent. … It is anybody, anytime, anyplace.”

Paul, who was a -475 favourite, as per ESPN BET, mentioned he was sick main as much as the battle and that his knuckle was “mainly damaged.”

Perry, 32, is the newest former UFC fighter to fall to Paul. Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) additionally defeated Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz and Ben Askren. Paul, 27, was noticeably greater and loved a three-inch peak benefit. Perry (0-2) of Orlando, Florida, fights at 175 kilos within the Naked Knuckle Preventing Championship.

CompuBox Punch Stats Punches Paul Perry Whole landed 96 33 Whole thrown 226 122 % 43% 27% Jabs landed 52 11 Jabs thrown 142 49 % 37% 22% Energy landed 44 22 Energy thrown 84 73 % 52% 30%

Paul, of Cleveland, scored a flash knockdown within the opening spherical with a chopping proper hand. He managed the motion from vary together with his superior jab and footwork.

A jab arrange a proper hand that dropped Perry 30 seconds into Spherical 2. Perry rebounded with a powerful Spherical 3 and opened up a lower over Paul’s left eye. However by Spherical 4, it was Paul who as soon as once more dominated the exchanges. He rocked Perry into the ropes with mixtures on a number of extra events earlier than the ending sequence.

“You probably did an excellent job, you had been method too quick for me and I could not regulate,” Perry mentioned. ” … He isn’t sitting there ready to be hit like me.”

Perry’s lone earlier boxing match was a fourth-round KO loss to journeyman Kenneth McNeil in Could 2015. Perry made his UFC debut one yr later. His MMA report is 14-8. All eight of his defeats came about within the UFC (he had 14 fights complete within the Octagon and by no means challenged for the title.)

Perry’s BKFC report is 5-0 and his final battle was in April.

Paul, in the meantime, will transfer onto an eight-round heavyweight bout with Tyson on Nov. 15 in Arlington, Texas, the place they will put on 14-ounce gloves.

Tyson withdrew from the marquee occasion — it is going to be streamed on Netflix — after he suffered an ulcer flare-up on a flight in Could.

Saturday’s win was Paul’s second battle of 2024. He scored a first-round KO of journeyman Ryan Bourland in March in Puerto Rico.

“In two years I would be the cruiserweight champion of the f—ing world,” Paul mentioned. “I am method sharper, cleaner. I feel he hit me with like one shot tonight. … It is again to the drafting board and I will simply hold getting higher.”

Serrano scores TKO 2, strikes onto Taylor rematch

Amanda Serrano scored a second-round TKO victory vs. the overmatched Stevie Morgan within the junior welterweight co-feature to arrange a Nov. 15 rematch with Katie Taylor.

Serrano, a former seven-division champion, landed at will towards Morgan, who was preventing on the highest stage for the primary time. Puerto Rico’s Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs) shocked Tampa’s Morgan (14-2, 13 KOs) on a number of events and teed off on her fellow 35-year-old till the referee stepped in.

“I feel these ladies mistake my kindness for weak point,” mentioned Serrano, ESPN’s No. 3 pound-for-pound boxer. ” … For those who not on my stage, that is what occurs. … I do know she did not have the expertise, I do know this may need been somewhat an excessive amount of for her.”

CompuBox Punch Stats Punches Serrano Morgan Whole landed 58 10 Whole thrown 126 52 % 46% 19% Jabs landed 13 3 Jabs thrown 45 16 % 29% 19% Energy landed 45 7 Energy thrown 81 36 % 56% 19%

Serrano was preventing for the primary time since October, when she outpointed Danila Ramos. Serrano suffered an allergic eye response to hair braiding gel that scrapped her Puerto Rico homecoming major occasion in March.

Serrano now strikes onto the rematch with Taylor for the undisputed junior welterweight championship. They met in April 2022 at New York’s Madison Sq. Backyard within the greatest battle in girls’s boxing historical past.

Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) gained that battle by break up determination to retain the undisputed light-weight championship. The rematch was initially scheduled for Could 2023 in Dublin earlier than Serrano suffered an damage.

Taylor, a 35-year-old Irishwoman, is ESPN’s No. 3 pound-for-pound boxer.

“Cannot wait to go in there with you as soon as once more,” Serrano mentioned. ” … This time it will be lots totally different.”