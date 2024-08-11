Jaguars Shine in 2024 Preseason Opener vs. Chiefs

Mac Jones performed the second half at quarterback for the Jaguars, finishing 9 of 11 passes for 98 yards.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes performed solely the primary collection, finishing three of 4 passes for 27 yards.

The Jaguars’ protection registered 5 sacks – 1.5 by defensive deal with Esezi Otomewo, one by second-year linebacker Yasir Abdullah, one by defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall and a half every by defensive lineman Breeland Speaks, defensive finish Myles Cole and defensive lineman Tyler Lacy.

“We performed actually clear all the way in which throughout the board,” Lawrence stated. “Our depth confirmed on either side of the ball. Particular groups did a terrific job, too. We obtained some nice work towards a very good group that does loads of various things offensively and defensively. They current some challenges.

“It is all the time good to measure as much as measure up towards groups like them. We did a very good job tonight. We’ll take it with a grain of salt, but it surely feels good to beat them or whoever it’s.