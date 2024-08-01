Jagger Exit Coming? Soap Dirt

Common Hospital comings and goings suspect John “Jagger” Cates could also be leaving Port Charles quickly now that his vendetta has hit a useless finish.

Additionally, a number of big returns are coming quickly on GH. Try the newest casting updates for the ABC daytime drama.

Common Hospital Comings & Goings: John “Jagger” Cates Leaving?

GH comings and goings surprise if Jagger Cates will likely be heading again to Quantico quickly. He claims the explanation he’s on the town is to close down Pikeman. However the actual purpose is to place Sonny Corinthos behind bars for good.

He tried getting Jason Morgan and Carly Corinthos Spencer to flip on Sonny by threatening Carly’s freedom. Certainly, that failed miserably and now everybody can see his actual agenda — together with his superiors.

Plus, Pikeman has been terminated on Common Hospital. So, there’s no want for Jagger to stay round and the FBI could yank him out of Port Chuck.

Nevertheless, Sonny is decided to “handle” Jagger himself. So, he could attempt to kill him earlier than he can go away city. Both means, it seems Agent Cates’ time may very well be coming to an finish.

GH Casting Updates: Morgan Corinthos Returns Quickly

Although John “Jagger” Cates (Adam Harrington) could be out, he nonetheless desires revenge on Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). However an enormous return could save Sonny from Jagger — and himself. His late son, Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig) is making a one-time look quickly.

So, his spirit could come to Sonny to speak him down — maybe as he’s about to homicide Jagger. It might very properly be Morgan who pulls Sonny again from the sting. Later, Sonny’s brother, Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst), pops again up on Common Hospital which might trigger extra issues for him.

He’s set to return in the course of the week of August nineteenth and the actor is already in Prospect Studios filming. Ric is coming again for his daughter, Molly Lansing Davis (Kristen Vaganos). Little question, it pertains to authorized hassle with Molly’s sister, Kristina Corinthos (Kate Mansi). Certainly, it’s all about to hit the fan.

Common Hospital Casting Information: Holly Sutton is Again!

Additionally, GH legacy character, Holly Sutton (Emma Samma) will resurface in early September. Final time we noticed Holly, she was being blackmailed by the evil Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy).

Plus, she hoped to rekindle her romance with Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers). Nevertheless, that didn’t pan out and she or he left city. Now, her return coincides with one other large return — Fortunate Spencer (Jonathan Jackson).

His homecoming is quick approaching and is certain to shake issues up tremendously. There’s drama at each activate GH. Hold watching to see all of the thrilling returns and see if John “Jagger” Cates heads out of city quickly on the ABC cleaning soap opera.

