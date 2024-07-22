Jagger Causes Chaos Soap Dirt

Common Hospital spoilers new weekly promo reveals John “Jagger” Cates wreaking havoc throughout Port Charles as he flips a number of lives the other way up. In the meantime, somebody makes a daring transfer whereas one other rages on the ABC daytime drama.

Common Hospital Spoilers: John “Jagger” Cates Stuns Jason

This week, on GH, John “Jagger” Cates offers Jason Morgan a harsh actuality test when he tells him his days as his FBI informant are removed from over. Certainly, Jason can be livid.

Later, Carly Corinthos Spencer goes off on Agent Cates and tells him to “Come and get her.” So, little question, she can be furious when he goes again on his cope with Jason. And it seems like she tells him to take her as an alternative.

If he has proof to place her in jail but it surely implies that Jason will get out from underneath his thumb, Carly will certainly inform him to do his worst. Little question, Jagger seems shocked on Common Hospital.

However he doesn’t cease there. Developing, he has stunning confrontations with almost everybody who crosses his path. And after this week, issues won’t ever be the identical in Port Chuck.

Sonny Flips Out on GH

It seems like John “Jagger” Cates (Adam Harrington) can also be the explanation Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is enraged this week. After he faces off with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Carly Corinthos Spencer (Laura Wright), it appears he goes after Sonny.

First, the kingpin turns to his son Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), for assist. Later, the Common Hospital promo reveals Sonny within the PCPD interrogation room. He loses his mood and begins throwing issues. So, it seems that Jagger finds a strategy to carry him into the station.

Maybe, he finds what he must press expenses in opposition to the mobster that can really stick. And likelihood is, it’s Ava Jerome (Maura West) who helps him do it. Later, he makes a dangerous transfer and kisses Ava. Certainly, there’s a spark between them. However, it’s extremely doubtless that they’re simply utilizing each other to additional their very own agendas.

Later, on Common Hospital, Jagger will get in Anna Devane‘s (Finola Hughes) face. He accuses her of being the explanation Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) obtained away. Nonetheless, he doesn’t have any proof so he doubtless won’t faze Anna one bit.

Molly Snaps on Kristina at Common Hospital

In the meantime, on GH, Molly Lansing (Kristen Vaganos) loses her endurance along with her sister, Kristina Corinthos (Kate Mansi). This week, Molly and her companion TJ Ashford make an enormous transfer. Then, Molly snaps at Krissy to “Simply signal the rattling papers.”

And Kristina seems livid. So, evidently TJ and Molly go the authorized route. They could attempt to discover a strategy to cease Kristina from protecting the child she is meant to be carrying for them. Certainly, it seems like a struggle is brewing between the sisters.

In the meantime, Natalia Rogers-Ramirez (Eva LaRue) seems spooked. GH explodes this week. Don’t miss a minute to see John “Jagger” Cates face off with half the city this week on the ABC cleaning soap opera.

Get all the most recent Common Hospital spoilers and updates each day from Cleaning soap Grime.