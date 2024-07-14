Jacoby Jones, former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, dies at 40

BALTIMORE — Jacoby Jones, former large receiver and kick return specialist for the Baltimore Ravens, has died. An official supply from the Baltimore Ravens confirmed his loss of life with WJZ on Sunday morning.

The proprietor of the indoor soccer crew Jones was teaching stated he died in his sleep at his suburban Houston residence. A league supply who requested anonymity as a result of they weren’t approved to debate the topic publicly additionally confirmed his loss of life.

Jones was 40-years-old.

The Ravens launched a press release on Jones’ loss of life

“We’re fully heartbroken to be taught concerning the passing of Jacoby Jones. Jacoby had the distinctive capability to attach with everybody he encountered. His charisma, pleasure and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that might gentle up any room or brighten any darkish day. Jacoby will lengthy be remembered not only for his success on the soccer discipline, however for the lasting private connections he made with numerous folks within the Ravens group, Baltimore group and each space he known as residence. We share our deepest condolences with Jacoby’s household as all of us start to course of this devastating loss.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh additionally commented

“I beloved Jacoby Jones. All of us did. His spirit, enthusiasm and love for folks had been highly effective. He was a lightweight. He was the cherished son of his loving mother, Ms. Emily. They had been so shut. He was a person of religion. My favourite soccer play was when Jacoby was speaking to his mother ultimately zone, simply earlier than a late-game kickoff return in opposition to the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it again for a landing. My favourite Jacoby private second was each time I noticed his smiling face filled with Pleasure. Relaxation in peace, Jacoby, within the arms of Jesus.”

The Mile Excessive Miracle

Jones, who performed for the Ravens from 2012 to 2014, had a memorable debut season in Baltimore. He was named a Professional Bowl and All-Professional returner in 2012, and late within the Ravens’ divisional-round playoff sport in opposition to the Denver Broncos, he caught a 70-yard landing cross from Joe Flacco with 31 seconds left to drive extra time. After the “Mile Excessive Miracle,” the Ravens went on to win in double extra time, 38-35.

In Tremendous Bowl XLVII, in opposition to the San Francisco 49ers, Jones grew to become the primary participant to attain a receiving landing and return landing in the identical sport in Tremendous Bowl historical past. He caught a 56-yard landing cross from Flacco late within the second quarter, then opened the second half with a 108-yard landing, the longest play in Tremendous Bowl or postseason historical past.

My brother, you’ll really be missed. They’ll’t take the recollections and the onerous work you place in on and off the soccer discipline. You at all times gave again and at all times a pillar in the neighborhood, a @Ravens for all times 💜. Love ya JJ#RL52 #Ray #Lewis #52 #JacobyJones12 #Jacoby #Jones #12… pic.twitter.com/kfmb0DHHJb — Ray Lewis (@raylewis) July 14, 2024

In 9 NFL seasons, Jones had 203 catches for two,733 yards and 14 touchdowns, 127 punt returns (13.5 yards per return) for 4 touchdowns and 183 kickoff returns (27 yards per return) for 5 touchdowns.

After retiring from the Ravens, Jones coached school soccer at Morgan State College and an indoor soccer crew in Houston, Texas, the Beaumont Renegades.

This story was attributed by The Baltimore Banner. To learn the complete story go to their web site right here.