Jacoby Jones, a star of Baltimore’s most recent Super Bowl title run, has died at age 40

BALTIMORE (AP) — Former NFL receiver Jacoby Jones, whose 108-yard kickoff return in 2013 stays the longest landing in Tremendous Bowl historical past, has died. He was 40.

The Houston Texans, Jones’ group for the primary 5 seasons of his profession, introduced his dying on Sunday. In a press release launched by the NFL Gamers Affiliation, his household mentioned he died at his residence in New Orleans. A reason behind dying was not given.

Jones performed from 2007-15 for the Texans, Baltimore Ravens, San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers, and he made a number of enormous performs for the Ravens throughout their most up-to-date Tremendous Bowl title season.

Jones was a key a part of Baltimore’s “Mile Excessive Miracle” in a playoff sport at Denver in January 2013. He caught a 70-yard landing move with 31 seconds remaining within the fourth quarter to tie the rating. The Ravens ultimately gained in double extra time.

Within the Tremendous Bowl that postseason in opposition to San Francisco, Jones caught a 56-yard TD move from eventual sport MVP Joe Flacco. Then he raced 108 yards to the tip zone to open the second half and provides Baltimore a 28-6 lead. The Ravens held on for a 34-31 victory.

That Tremendous Bowl was performed in New Orleans, the place Jones grew up.

“My favourite soccer play was when Jacoby was speaking to his mother ultimately zone, simply earlier than a late-game kickoff return in opposition to the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it again for a landing,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh mentioned in a press release. “My favourite Jacoby private second was each time I noticed his smiling face filled with pleasure.”

Jones made The Related Press All-Professional group as a kick returner for the 2012 season. Shortly after that, he appeared on “Dancing with the Stars.”

“Jacoby was one of the crucial fun-loving teammates and folks I’ve ever been round,” former Texans pass-rushing star J.J. Watt mentioned on social media. “All the time dancing and laughing, with a everlasting smile on his face. Gone far, far too quickly.”

In April, Jones turned coach of the Beaumont Renegades, an enviornment soccer group in Texas.

“What will be mentioned about him as a soccer participant is just scratching the floor of who he was as a person,” the Renegades mentioned in a press release. “Once you wanted one thing, he was there. Once you referred to as him, he answered. Didn’t matter in the event you had been a member of the family, an in depth good friend, participant he coached, and so on.”

___

AP Sports activities Author Kristie Rieken in Houston contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: