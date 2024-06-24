Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio shot, killed in Tampa ‘ambush’: attorney

TAMPA, Fla. – Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio was shot and killed in Tampa early Sunday, his legal professional Lewis Fusco confirmed with News4JAX.

Charles Jones, who glided by the rap title of “Julio Foolio,” was celebrating his twenty sixth birthday, which was Friday, and staying at an Airbnb, in keeping with Fusco.

Fusco mentioned that too many individuals have been within the Airbnb the place they have been celebrating and that they needed to go away. In an Instagram story, the rapper mentioned police shut the pool get together down and “kicked” them out of the Airbnb. Quite a few posts on his social media marketed the situation of the occasion.

RELATED: Controversial Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio suffers minor damage in Riverside shootout

Fusco mentioned the rapper acquired a lodge room at a Vacation Inn lodge, the place he was “mainly ambushed” within the car parking zone.

“The sufferer on this morning’s taking pictures is believed to be Charles Jones,” Tampa Police Public Data Officer Jonee’ Lewis wrote in a press launch. “Constructive identification is pending affirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Workplace.”

Scene of the taking pictures at a Vacation Inn lodge in Tampa. (WFLA)

In keeping with Tampa Police, three different folks have been injured and have been being handled on the hospital. Their situation was listed as steady.

Dozens of individuals have turned to social media to speak concerning the rapper’s dying, together with a lady who claimed to be his girlfriend.

Jones was recognized for his widespread drill rap movies with controversial lyrics about murders involving rival gangs in Jacksonville.

MORE: Jacksonville rappers are making music movies about actual murders. Police and moms of victims are watching

Within the final three years, Jones has been shot twice in Jacksonville.

Fusco despatched an official assertion relating to Jones’ dying, which reads partly:

“Whereas these occasions involving our consumer, Mr. Charles Jones, have been disclosed by legislation enforcement, we’re unable to offer additional feedback presently till further particulars develop into public document. We kindly request that the privateness of Mr. Jones and his household be revered throughout this tough time.” Legal professional Lewis Fusco

Anybody with info associated to this taking pictures incident is requested to contact Tampa PD by calling 813-231-6130 or share a tip through Tip411, which is accessible by the TampaPD app.