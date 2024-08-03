Jackie Joyner-Kersee on Sha’Carri Richardson: She reminds me of Florence Griffith-Joyner

Richardson in good firm

It is an period of ladies’s athletics that has been lauded by many as the best. Whereas Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson is sidelined for these Video games, Richardson has the likes of the nice Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to doubtlessly go head-to-head with within the 100m last, whereas Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Julien Alfred are contenders, too.

That is not even to say Shericka Jackson within the 200m, or Richardon’s teammate Gabby Thomas.

Oh, and we have now a showdown within the 400m hurdles with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Femke Bol.

“You realize, it is a cool second for ladies’s sprints,” Joyner-Kersee mentioned. “The joy,… you take a look at Julien [Alfred] and what she’s been in a position to accomplish for Saint Lucia, it’s simply wonderful.”

Paris marks the tip of the highway for Fraser-Pryce, the 37-year-old megastar who received gold within the 100m at Beijing 2008 and London 2012 and has been a legend within the sport ever since, tacking up eight Olympic medals – three of them golds.

“What has stood out essentially the most to me about Shelly-Ann is her humility and her tenacity,” Joyner-Kersee mentioned. “That is her final Olympics, final go round. It is a credit score to her and her coach to have the ability to keep targeted… being a spouse after which having a baby and nonetheless operating at high degree – that claims so much about her. Not solely her preparation, but additionally her want after which, goal-setting and to see all of it via.

“She’s an awesome ambassador for our sport.”

Joyner-Kersee mentioned that is one thing that Richardson has finished, too, at the same time as she’s entered into world icon standing.

“From what I have been in a position to observe, I really like how she performs on the monitor, after which how she provides her time to younger individuals, too,” she added. “She’s shared with them about, ‘Do not make the errors I made‘ … or no matter it could be. You must give credit score to [Sha’Carri]: She’s susceptible after which has been in a position to again up what she places on the market.”