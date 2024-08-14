Jack White Reveals He’s On A Secret Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — In July, former White Stripes co-founder Jack White shocked followers with the discharge of his newest album, “No Identify” with an absence of fanfare.

As an alternative of a standard album launch, White shocked followers by giving the 12-inch away free of charge, with out offering any particulars about it, to consumers at Third Man Data shops in Detroit, London, and Nashville.

The document, which was pressed in white vinyl, didn’t record monitor data and was stamped with ‘No Identify’ on the label, together with the legends “Heaven and Hell” and “Black and Blue” etched into the useless wax space on all sides.

The document initially obtained little, if any, advertising assist with information spreading primarily by phrase of mouth amongst White’s followers.

Now White seems to be following an identical course with a supporting tour for No Identify.

On Tuesday, White took to social media to disclose tour plans which are nearly as cryptic because the document launch.

In accordance with White, he’s touring in assist of ‘No Identify’ however stated that reveals can be introduced with as little lead time as attainable.

“We received’t be asserting dates upfront a lot, we can be principally enjoying smalll (sic) golf equipment, again yard fetes, and some festivals right here and there to assist pay for bills,” he stated.

“Reveals can be introduced as near the present date as attainable, some reveals we received’t even resolve to do till that morning,” he added.

He additionally took the chance to wax philosophical about touring (one presumes) stating:

“I additionally need to stroll by means of orchard fields and seize apples off of timber at will and fill my stomach full that fruit if the need strikes me. I’m in search of that cool breeze you understand.”