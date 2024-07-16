Jack Black’s bandmate jokes about assassination attempt

Jack Black’s bandmate made a questionable remark Sunday after the assassination try in opposition to former President Donald Trump.

Kyle Gass, who performs in “Tenacious D,” advised Black his birthday want was for a future murderer to not miss Trump.

“Make a want,” Black stated after singing completely happy birthday.

“Don’t miss Trump subsequent time,” Gass replied.

The previous president survived an assassination try Saturday at a rally in Pennsylvania, the place he stated he was shot within the ear.

A consultant for Gass didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark Monday.

Gass is considered one of a number of musicians who reacted to the capturing. 50 Cent posted an edited image of his album “Get Wealthy or Die Tryin,’” with Trump’s head connected to the rapper’s physique.

“Trump will get shot and now I’m trending,” 50 Cent, whose authorized title is Curtis James Jackson III, captioned the picture on X.

M.I.A. “how do you miss all these photographs fired?”

Following the capturing, Trump wrote on Reality Social that “God alone” prevented the “unthinkable” from taking place.

“We are going to FEAR NOT, however as an alternative stay resilient in our Religion and Defiant within the face of Wickedness,” he posted.

The previous president additionally urged People to unite in opposition to “evil.”

“On this second, it’s extra vital than ever that we stand United, and present our True Character as People, remaining Sturdy and Decided, and never permitting Evil to Win,” Trump wrote.

In an tackle to the U.S. Sunday night time, President Joe Biden stated the assassination try ought to compel People to tone down their political anger.

“Whereas we could disagree, we aren’t enemies. We’re neighbors. We’re mates, coworkers, residents. And, most significantly, we’re fellow People. And we should stand collectively,” he asserted. “Yesterday’s capturing at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania calls on all of us to take a step again, take inventory of the place we’re, how we go ahead from right here.”

