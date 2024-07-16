Jack Black ends Tenacious D tour after bandmate’s Trump shooting comment

The comedy rock duo Tenacious D — made up of Jack Black and Kyle Gass — has canceled the remainder of their tour after Gass’ remarks in regards to the assassination try on Donald Trump.

Whereas onstage at a live performance in Sydney on Sunday, Gass was offered with a birthday cake and requested to “make a want” by Black. Gass responded, “Don’t miss Trump subsequent time,” an obvious reference to the rally taking pictures a day earlier than that left the previous president with an injured ear. The video of Gass was broadly circulated on social media.

“I used to be blindsided by what was stated on the present on Sunday. I might by no means condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any kind,” Black stated in a Tuesday assertion on Instagram. “After a lot reflection, I now not really feel it’s applicable to proceed the Tenacious D tour, and all future inventive plans are on maintain. I’m grateful to the followers for his or her assist and understanding.”

Following Black’s assertion, Gass apologized on Instagram.

“The road I improvised Sunday evening in Sydney was extremely inappropriate, harmful and a horrible mistake,” he wrote Tuesday. “I don’t condone violence in any form, in any kind, towards anybody. What occurred was a tragedy, and I’m extremely sorry for my extreme lack of judgement.”

The band not too long ago accomplished dates within the U.S. and Europe. Their “Spicy Meatball Tour” was slated to proceed Tuesday evening in Newcastle, hitting most main cities in Australia and New Zealand this month earlier than returning to the U.S. for a choose few dates in October.

“Frontier Touring remorse to advise that Tenacious D’s live performance tonight at Newcastle Leisure Centre has been postponed,” their touring firm introduced in a assertion on Instagram Tuesday. “Ticket holders are requested to carry onto their tickets till additional info is offered.”

When requested for additional remark, a represented for the band directed the Related Press again to Black’s assertion. Particulars on refunds for the remaining tour dates weren’t instantly accessible.