Jack Black cancels Tenacious D tour after Kyle Gass’s comments about Donald Trump

Jack Black has mentioned he’s cancelled the remainder of the Tenacious D world tour after his bandmate Kyle Gass sparked an outcry with a remark concerning the assassination try on Donald Trump.

The comedy rock group have been on stage in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday when Gass was requested to make a want after being introduced with a cake for his sixty fourth birthday.

He appeared to answer: “Don’t miss Trump subsequent time.”

In a press release on Instagram , Black mentioned he was “blindsided” by the remark.

“I’d by no means condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any kind,” the comic and actor wrote.

He mentioned he didn’t really feel it was “applicable to proceed the Tenacious D tour”, and that the remainder of the group’s “inventive plans are on maintain”.

Black added that he’s “grateful to the followers for his or her help and understanding”.

The controversy had already led to Tuesday’s gig in Newcastle, New South Wales, being postponed.

Gass apologised for the touch upon Instagram , saying it was a “extreme lack of judgement”.

He wrote: “The road I improvised onstage Sunday evening in Sydney was extremely inappropriate, harmful and a horrible mistake.

“I don’t condone violence of any variety, in any kind, towards anybody. What occurred was a tragedy, and I’m extremely sorry for my extreme lack of judgement. I profoundly apologise to these I’ve let down and really remorse any ache I’ve triggered.”