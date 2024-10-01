J.R. Smith and The Flash’s Candice Patton Welcome 1st Baby Together

J.R. Smith and Candice Patton are formally the mother and father of an lovely child boy.

“Son in Virgo. Born at house. Coronary heart now beats outdoors of my chest. In love forevermore 💕👣,” Patton, 36, captioned a clip and images of the pair’s new child by way of Instagram on Friday, September 27. Smith, 39, shared extra lovely images of their youngster by way of his personal Instagram in the future later, together with a shot of him carrying his son with one arm.

A number of celebrities congratulated the duo within the feedback of Patton’s submit, together with a number of of her former The CW costars. “Congratulations!! ❤️,” Grant Gustin, who starred alongside Patton on The Flash, commented, whereas Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz wrote, “Cousins!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Superman & Lois’ Elizabeth Tulloch instructed Patton she is “gonna be such a very good mama” in a remark of her personal, including, “I’m unbelievably completely satisfied for you! Texting you rn – must ship you viv’s fave e book when she was a child.” Batwoman alum Camrus Johnson excitedly wrote, “AHHHHHHHHH I GOT A NEPHEW!,” whereas Legends of Tomorrow’s Brandon Routh commented, “All of the love and congratulations!!!”

Associated: Celeb Infants of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Start This Yr

Sienna Miller, Josh Duhamel and extra stars have expanded their households in 2024. Information broke on January 3 that Miller had given delivery to her second child earlier that month, her first with boyfriend Oli Inexperienced. Miller additionally shares older daughter Marlowe with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. “I spent a lot time making ready for the delivery […]

Patton and Smith didn’t share additional particulars about their youngster, together with his birthday or title.

The pair’s child information comes practically 5 years after Smith’s estranged spouse, Jewel Harris, accused him of getting an affair with Patton. “God, I wish to carry my husband up and ask you, Lord Father God, to please simply cowl him together with your blood,” Harris, who wed the previous NBC participant in 2016, stated in a since-deleted Instagram video. “I ask within the mighty title of Jesus that you just go to him the place he’s proper now and also you shake him up, God. You shake him up and also you stir him up . . . I ask that wherever he’s broke, you repair him [and] you heal him.”

Within the video, Harris additionally prayed that Patton be given “grace and mercy” for allegedly pursuing her husband. Patton didn’t publicly touch upon the scandal on the time, however Smith addressed Harris’ accusations in an Instagram Story assertion shortly after.

“No weapon fashioned towards me,” he wrote in December 2019. “IG ain’t a spot for relationships!! However God instructed me to inform y’all I’ve been separated for months. He doesn’t perceive why his youngster failed to say that … #ThatsAll.” (Smith is reportedly the daddy of three youngsters, two of whom he shares with Harris.)

Thank You! You’ve got efficiently subscribed.

It’s unknown whether or not the exes have legally separated, in addition to if Smith and Patton are formally relationship and the way lengthy they’ve been collectively. (Us Weekly has reached out to Smith and Patton’s reps for remark.)

The announcement of their child’s arrival marked Patton’s first Instagram submit since June 2023. Smith, in the meantime, often shares glimpses into his household life with followers by way of social media. “Life Currently!” he captioned a montage of current child pics by way of Instagram on August 21.

Again in February, he shared humorous images of his two daughters wearing previous woman outfits. “Pleased one hundredth day of college to those lil previous women! 🤣,” he wrote alongside the Instagram snaps.