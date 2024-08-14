J.J. McCarthy injury shifts Sam Darnold MVP, Comeback Player of the Year odds

J.J. McCarthy's rookie season is already in peril as he is set to endure surgical procedure on his torn meniscus.

Whereas it is nonetheless unclear how a lot time the rookie QB will miss, betting odds are on the transfer as Minnesota prepares to go into the 2024 NFL season with out its No. 10 draft choose.

Each McCarthy and Sam Darnold's odds shifted within the wake of the unlucky Tuesday damage information.

Let's check out all of the motion on the betting boards.

Darnold — the veteran QB who has been the anticipated starter since a minimum of June — noticed his odds for 2 main awards shorten Tuesday, because it's much more doubtless now that he'll take starter snaps as QB in Week 1.

His odds to win MVP went to +20000 from +30000 at FanDuel Sportsbook, which nonetheless makes him a protracted shot to win the highest particular person trophy.

Nonetheless, Darnold's Comeback Participant of the Yr odds shifted drastically.

These odds shortened to +1200 from +3000 at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Tuesday.

Darnold now has the sixth-best odds to win the award, trailing solely Aaron Rodgers (+140), Joe Burrow (+300), Kirk Cousins (+500), Anthony Richardson (+650) and Nick Chubb (+900).

Even earlier than McCarthy's damage, some specialists had been backing Darnold as a protracted shot to win Comeback Participant of the Yr. FOX Sports activities playing contributor Will Hill made the argument for him to win this honor again in June at a a lot better worth.

"Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has a fame for with the ability to develop quarterbacks and maximize their potential, and Darnold has the encompassing weapons to flourish, with vast receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison , in addition to free-agent addition Aaron Jones at operating again," Hill wrote on the time.

Hill added that if Darnold can "lead the Vikings to the playoffs with a proficient roster alongside him, he's going to be considered as a terrific redemption story, and could have a really practical probability of successful the award."

Following his spectacular efficiency in opposition to the Las Vegas Raiders in his preseason debut, McCarthy's odds to win OROY had been as quick as +1400 at some sportsbooks.

Now that line has shifted to so long as +4000.

McCarthy's odds to steer all rookie quarterbacks in passing yards additionally took successful. He was at +500 to steer all rookies in passing yards — tied for the third-best on the board — however now sits at +3000.

Bo Nix, who was tied with McCarthy, noticed his odds to win the award transfer barely to +440 from +500.

The Vikings' Tremendous Bowl futures didn't transfer and are nonetheless at +8000.

Minnesota's odds to make the postseason did shift, however solely barely to +265 from +280.

Lastly, the workforce's win whole was not affected by the information and nonetheless sits at 7.5 wins.

