J.D. Davis acquired by Yankees from Oakland for Jordan Groshans

NEW YORK (AP) — J.D. Davis was acquired by the Yankees from the Oakland Athletics together with money on Sunday for minor league infielder Jordan Groshans as New York sought reinforcement after first baseman Anthony Rizzo broke a forearm and Giancarlo Stanton strained a hamstring.

Davis hit .232 with 4 homers and 5 RBIs in 135 plate appearances with the A’s, who signed him to a $2.5 million contract in mid-March and designated him for project on Tuesday. Davis had defeated San Francisco in arbitration and was awarded a $6.9 million wage as a part of a nonguaranteed contract, then was launched by the Giants and given $1,112,903 in termination pay.

He’s hitting .265 this yr in opposition to left-handers and .225 in opposition to right-handers. Davis is more likely to see extra time at first base than third but in addition could be a designated hitter.

“Proper-handed bat, so he can match right into a platoon state of affairs,” Yankees supervisor Aaron Boone mentioned after Sunday’s 3-1 loss to Atlanta. “Hopefully come right here and provides us just a little spark.”

Davis, 31, has a .273 common with 119 homers and 386 RBIs in eight seasons with Houston (2017-18), the New York Mets (2019-22), Giants (2022-23) and A’s.

Rizzo broke his proper forearm on June 16 and is anticipated to be sidelined till August. Stanton, the Yankees’ main designated hitter, strained his left hamstring on Saturday.

New York referred to as up Ben Rice from the minors to fill in at first in Rizzo’s absence.

Groshans, 24, hit .232 with one residence run and 15 RBIs in 50 video games this yr with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Double-A Somerset. He was claimed by the Yankees off waivers from Miami on Feb. 13.

“I’m assuming that he’ll in all probability go to Double-A for us to play shortstop each day,” A’s supervisor Mark Kotsay mentioned earlier than his staff hosted Minnesota. “I feel as early as subsequent week, Jack Wilson might be again with the Triple-A staff. And clearly, Nick Allen’s there. So there’s some depth within the center proper now. It’s simply good to have one other participant that may play the center.”

