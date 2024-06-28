IU basketball's Kel'el Ware picked by Miami Heat

Miami Warmth basic supervisor Adam Simon was thrilled to land what he described as a “3-and-D heart” with the No. 15 decide on Wednesday night time. 

The Warmth drafted Indiana basketball’s Kel’el Ware within the first spherical of the 2024 NBA Draft. Ware, who was in attendance on the Barclays Heart, transferred to IU after spending his freshman yr at Oregon. 

Simon touted Ware’s versatility when he spoke to reporters on the finish of the night time. 

“It is not simple to search out 7-footers that may play on the perimeter offensively and in addition have the ability to defend together with his capability to shot block and defend the publish,” Simon stated. “For us, that was very interesting.”

