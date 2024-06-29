Italy vs. Switzerland odds, pick, live stream: Predicting Euro 2024 online, where to watch, TV channel, time

After making it out of the group levels at Euro 2024, Switzerland and Italy now meet Saturday in Berlin for the primary recreation of the spherical of 16. Luciano Spalletti’s aspect gained their opening recreation in opposition to Albania, however then struggled and misplaced 1-0 to Spain and drew 1-1 in opposition to Croatia because of a final minute objective of Mattia Zaccagni which secured their qualification for the knockout spherical. Switzerland, on the opposite handed ended up second within the group with Germany. Here is what you’ll want to know:

Tips on how to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, June 29 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 29 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Olympiastadion — Berlin, Germany



Olympiastadion — Berlin, TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (strive totally free)

FS1 | Fubo (strive totally free) Odds: Switzerland +240; Draw +195; Italy +145

Staff information

Switzerland: Murat Yakin’s aspect must cope with the absence of Silvan Widmer, who’s suspended and can miss the Italy recreation on Saturday. Widmer might be changed by defender Leonidas Stergiou whereas Breel Embolo will lead the attacking line alongside Ruben Vargas and Dan Ndoye.

Attainable Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Stergiou, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas; Embolo.

Italy: Spalletti might be compelled to make some modifications as Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori is suspended and might be changed by AS Roma’s Gianluca Mancini. Each Federico Chiesa and Gianluca Scamacca are anticipated to begin after they had been rested to start with of the sport in opposition to Croatia.

Attainable Italy XI: Donnarumma; Darmian, Mancini, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Barella, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Dimarco; Chiesa, Scamacca.

Euro bracket and spherical of 16 schedule



CBS Sports activities Golazo



All occasions Japanese

Saturday, June 29

Switzerland vs. Italy, 12 p.m. on FS1

Germany vs. Denmark, 3 p.m. on Fox

Sunday, June 30

England vs. Slovakia, 12 p.m. on Fox

Spain vs. Georgia, 3 p.m. on Fox



Monday, July 1

France vs. Belgium, 12 p.m. on FS1

Portugal vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m. on Fox

Tuesday, July 2

Romania vs. Netherlands, 12 p.m. on FS1

Austria vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on Fox

Prediction

Italy struggled within the first a part of the match, however the final minute objective in opposition to Croatia restored them new motivations for the upcoming recreation. Decide: Italy 1, Switzerland 0.