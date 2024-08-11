Italy too much for Team USA, rolls to first women’s volleyball gold

MATCH STATS

This was the Olympic remaining that goals are product of: The defending Olympic champions in opposition to the top-ranked group on the earth.

The defending champs from the U.S. had been assured their seventh all-time medal coming in, even with the Soviet Union for probably the most all-time.

High-ranked Italy was assured its first ever medal, and hoped to start out the rely with a gold that may cement it as the present energy in ladies’s worldwide volleyball.

The Italians did simply that. They left little doubt about who the most effective group on the earth is correct now, rolling the US in straight units on their method to the gold.

The Individuals have been improbable this event, however the Italians had been simply higher. They took all the things that has made the US profitable away and used their high-powered offense to run away from the Individuals.

The Italians dropped their first set of the event, then by no means dropped one other, profitable 15 straight on the best way to gold.