Italian judge orders a journalist to pay 5,000 euros in damages for making fun of Meloni’s height

ROME (AP) — A decide in Milan has ordered an Italian journalist to pay 5,000 euros (almost $5,500) in damages to Premier Giorgia Meloni for making enjoyable of her peak in social media posts.

The decide dominated on Wednesday that two social media posts by journalist Giulia Cortese, who was additionally handed a suspended nice of 1,200 euros ($1,300), amounted to “physique shaming.”

In October 2021, when Meloni was nonetheless in opposition, Cortese posted a digitally altered image on X, exhibiting the far-right politician standing in entrance of a bookshelf with a picture of Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini within the background.

Meloni reacted on Fb by saying that the pretend picture was of “distinctive gravity” and introduced that she would take authorized motion.

Within the alternate that adopted, Cortese described Meloni as a “little girl.” She then wrote in a separate put up: “You don’t scare me, Giorgia Meloni. In any case, you’re only one.2 meters tall. I can’t even see you.”

Italian media report that Meloni’s peak is between 1.58 and 1.63 meters (5 ft, 2 inches, and 5 ft, 4 inches), although she has by no means formally disclosed it.

Reacting to the decide’s verdict, Cortese mentioned late Thursday that the Italian authorities has a “significant issue with freedom of expression and journalistic dissent.” She added that she might think about interesting the decision.

It’s not the primary time that Meloni has taken authorized motion towards a journalist or somebody who had criticized her publicly. Her far-right authorities has been accused by the center-left opposition of utilizing authorized motion to place stress on journalists and critics.

Meloni’s lawyer mentioned she would donate the 5,000 euros to charity if the sentence towards Cortese is confirmed and the cash is paid.