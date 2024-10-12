It wasn't easy, but Beterbiev vs. Bivol is finally happening

  • Mike Coppinger, ESPN Boxing InsiderOct 11, 2024, 07:50 AM ET

THERE ARE UNDISPUTED championship boxing fights, after which there are real summit conferences. Saturday’s providing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is the latter and can crown not simply one of the best mild heavyweight on this planet, however the prime 175-pounder of a era.

Artur Beterbiev — boxing’s solely champion with a 100% KO ratio — will put his WBC, WBO and IBF titles on the road whereas Dmitry Bivol will threat his WBA belt in a battle for all of the marbles. For the previous seven years, the pair of Russian fighters have dominated the sunshine heavyweight division, however myriad causes prevented a conflict to determine who’s finest.

Since 2017, it has been Beterbiev, Bivol after which everybody else at 175 kilos. Their greatness extends past the load class, although: They’re additionally pound-for-pound mainstays (since mid-2022 on ESPN rankings). Bivol is ESPN’s No. 4 whereas Beterbiev is No. 6. The ESPN BET odds illustrate simply how aggressive this battle figures to be: Bivol is -135 whereas Beterbiev is +110.

