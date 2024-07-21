Israel says airstrike at Yemen’s port will cut weapons reaching Houthi militia : NPR

toggle caption AFP through Getty Photos/AFP

Israel stated Sunday it carried out a retaliatory airstrike on a key port in Yemen in an try to stop the continuing supply of weapons to the Houthi militia by Iran.

The Israeli bombing raid on Saturday night ignited big fires at oil and fuel storage tanks in Yemen’s port of Hodeidah, on the nation’s Purple Beach. Israel additionally focused {an electrical} station and cranes that load and unload cargo on the port, in keeping with officers in Israel and Yemen.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated the Hodeidah port was the “entry level for weapons which are equipped by Iran to its Houthi terrorist proxies. ‏The Houthis have used these weapons to assault Israel, to assault Arab states within the area, to assault many others.”

The Israeli strike got here a day after the Houthis hit Israel on Friday morning with a big drone, killing one man in an house constructing close to the Tel Aviv beachfront.

Netanyahu described the Israeli operation in Yemen as a “direct response” to the drone assault in Tel Aviv.

The Hodeidah port can be essential for meals and different civilian items imported to the impoverished nation. The complete extent of the harm was not instantly clear, however the large fires and billowing black smoke on the seafront recommended it was substantial.

Yemen’s Well being Ministry stated three individuals had been killed and greater than 80 injured, many with extreme burns.

A Houthi spokesman on social media described the Israeli raid as an assault on civilian services. The spokesman stated this may solely “enhance the willpower of the Yemeni individuals” to help the Palestinians in what he termed “essentially the most simply trigger on the face of the earth.”

Israel, in the meantime, stated the Houthis fired a missile at southern Israel on Sunday morning, however air defenses shot it down earlier than it reached Israeli air house.

A protracted-distance operation

To succeed in the Hodeidah port, Israeli planes traveled greater than 1,000 miles. Israeli navy spokesman Daniel Hagari referred to as it “one of many longest ever performed by the Israeli air power.”

The Israeli media reported that the air power used American-made F-15 and F-35 fighter jets within the operation.

U.S. Protection Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israel’s Protection Minister Yoav Gallant after the Israeli raid, and the Pentagon issued an announcement that “reaffirmed america’ ironclad dedication to Israel’s safety and Israel’s proper to self-defense.”

Additionally in Washington, a Nationwide Safety Council official, talking on situation of anonymity, stated the U.S. was in ongoing contact with Israel, however didn’t coordinate or help with the operation in Yemen.

Israel says the Houthis have fired greater than 200 missiles and drones at Israel in current months. Israeli air defenses and U.S. naval forces within the Purple Sea have shot them down, in nearly all circumstances earlier than they reached Israeli air house.

The Houthis are additionally firing on industrial ships within the Purple Sea, which the group describes as an act of solidarity with the Palestinians. The U.S. Navy and allied international locations defend towards the assaults within the essential delivery lane utilized by massive container ships touring passing by the Suez Canal to and from international locations all through Asia, the Center East, Europe and Africa.