Israel-Hamas war latest: Iran rejects European leaders’ call to refrain from any retaliatory attacks

Iran rejected a name Tuesday by three European international locations urging it to chorus from any retaliatory assaults that may additional escalate regional tensions. Iran calls it an “extreme request.”

The leaders of Britain, France and Germany in a joint assertion Monday requested Iran and its allies to chorus from retaliation for the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran final month. Iran has blamed Israel.

The European leaders additionally endorsed the newest push by mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the US to dealer an settlement to finish the Israel-Hamas battle. Talks are anticipated to renew Thursday. And so they known as for the return of scores of hostages held by Hamas and the “unfettered” supply of humanitarian assist to Gaza.

Mediators have spent months attempting to get the perimeters to comply with a three-phase plan through which Hamas would launch the remaining hostages captured in its Oct. 7 assault in change for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, and Israel would withdraw from Gaza.

After greater than 10 months of combating, the Palestinian dying toll is nearing 40,000 in Gaza, in accordance with the Well being Ministry there.

___

Right here’s the newest:

UNITED NATIONS — A number of U.N. Safety Council members clamored Tuesday for a Gaza cease-fire deal to be sealed, with negotiations set to renew this week.

However the council, which voted in June to embrace a U.S proposal for a cease-fire, took no additional motion at Tuesday’s emergency assembly on Israel’s lethal weekend airstrike on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza.

Russia argued that council has given the U.S. cease-fire plan greater than sufficient time. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy advised the group think about “strengthening” its push for a cease-fire.

The U.S., Egypt and Qatar have been attempting to get Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas to signal onto the three-phase plan. Talks have been anticipated to proceed Thursday, nevertheless it’s unclear whether or not Hamas will take part.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield informed the Safety Council that her nation is ready to make “a ultimate bridging proposal: one which resolves the remaining implementation points in a way that meets the expectations of all events.” She didn’t element it.

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan, whose nation isn’t a council member, excoriated the group for convening an pressing assembly about Saturday’s airstrike on the Tabeen college. Israel says it focused militant fighters working from the varsity compound.

Safety Council members voiced a variety of concern and condemnation concerning the assault. However Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour known as on them to reply to Israel’s navy marketing campaign with sanctions, not simply phrases.

“Israel doesn’t care about your condemnations,” he mentioned, twice.

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden mentioned Tuesday that attaining a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was “getting laborious” however he expressed his resolve at securing an finish to the hostilities.

“We’ll see what Iran does and we’ll see what occurs if there’s any assault. However I’m not giving up,” Biden informed reporters after arriving in New Orleans for an look.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — An airstrike by Israeli Protection Forces killed a 3-month-old boy and his uncle and injured quite a lot of folks in Bureij Monday night time, a day earlier than one other strike killed 5 folks inside a coffeeshop within the metropolis of Deir al-Balah.

Related Press footage confirmed just a little lady on the bottom along with her injured head wrapped in a white gauze with a flower dangling down her face and her legs injured. Subsequent to her, a useless child laid together with his eyes half open, and his small arms have been crossed and positioned on his abdomen by one that tied them loosely along with a small piece of fabric earlier than transferring him to the morgue to organize him for burial.

A number of folks gathered out of the hospital to carry out a funeral prayer for the infant and his uncle whose our bodies have been wrapped in white shrouds.

The Gaza Well being Ministry mentioned Tuesday that the variety of infants who have been born and died in the course of the battle had reached 115 infants for the reason that aggression started in October.

On Tuesday, a separate air strike hit a coffeeshop within the jap a part of Deir al-Balah, killing 5 males who have been inside. Related Press footage confirmed a small crowd of individuals gathering contained in the morgue at Al-Aqsa hospital the place all 5 males have been positioned inside white plastic luggage. A younger man cried loudly as he tightly hugged one of many deceased.

WASHINGTON — Qatar will search to persuade Hamas to take part in Thursday’s peace talks over the battle in Gaza, a U.S. State Division official mentioned.

Hamas has up to now declined to agree to participate in ceasefire negotiations, which happen amid fears that tensions between Israel and Iran might escalate following Israel’s killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

“Our companions in Qatar have assured us that they are going to work to have Hamas represented,” U.S. State Division spokesperson Vedant Patel mentioned throughout a briefing with reporters on Tuesday.

Patel declined to reply to questions on particular calls for made by both facet however mentioned American efforts are targeted on stopping larger violence and ending humanitarian struggling within the area.

“We’re working across the clock every single day,” Patel mentioned of peace talks. “Everybody within the area ought to perceive that additional assaults solely perpetuate battle and instability and insecurity for everybody.”

Patel mentioned the U.S. continues to face with Israel and can help its ally within the face of any Iranian retaliation for Haniyeh’s dying.

“We actually received’t hesitate to defend Israel in addition to our personnel from not simply assaults from Iran however from Iranian-backed proxies as nicely.”

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey on Tuesday denounced a go to to a Jerusalem holy web site by Israeli teams, together with a far-right minister, as a “provocation” that would additional escalate tensions within the area.

A Turkish Overseas Ministry assertion mentioned the “provocative motion” had proven that Israel has “no intention of reaching peace.”

The ministry as soon as once more known as on the worldwide neighborhood to take motion to cease the Israeli authorities’s “brutality.”

On Tuesday, Israel’s Nationwide Safety Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir joined tons of of largely non secular and ultra-nationalist Jews in visiting the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and inspired prayer there. The location is the third holiest web site in Islam and the holiest for Jews, who discuss with it because the Temple Mount.

Beneath a longstanding, casual association often called the established order, Jews are allowed to go to the location however not pray there.

“The storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by tons of of radical Israelis, together with ministers, beneath police safety is a provocation that violates the historic standing of Jerusalem and can additional escalate the stress in our area,” the Turkish ministry mentioned.

When requested concerning the prayer, U.N. deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq mentioned the established order at Jerusalem’s holy websites shouldn’t be disturbed, and “this kind of conduct is unhelpful, and it’s unduly provocative.”

UNITED NATIONS – Iran’s Everlasting Mission to the United Nations mentioned Tuesday that Iran shouldn’t be contemplating sending representatives to cease-fire talks.

“We’ve got not engaged within the oblique cease-fire negotiations between Hamas and the regime, facilitated by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S., and maintain no intention for involvement in such negotiations,” the mission mentioned.

MOSCOW —Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday met with Palestinian chief Mahmoud Abbas and informed him Russia is deeply involved concerning the struggling within the area’s disaster.

“In fact, we’re watching the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Palestine with nice ache and concern. For our half, we’re doing every part to help the Palestinian folks,” Putin mentioned on the opening of the assembly. “We’ve got despatched about 700 tons of assorted kinds of cargo.”

Abbas in flip thanked Putin for Russia’s help and complained that “The U.N., resulting from stress from the U.S., has failed in its mission to present one resolution, to undertake one decision that may implement, make sure the implementation of the rights of the Palestinian folks.”

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel’s navy mentioned that they decided Khan Younis as the situation from which the Palestinian militants fired rockets geared toward Tel Aviv.

Israel’s military final week had launched the final in a collection of incursions into the southern Gaza metropolis, triggering one other exodus of Palestinians from the world because it resumed an air and floor offensive.

Earlier as we speak, the military mentioned its troops proceed to function in Khan Younis, the place they “eradicated terrorists, together with from Hamas’ rockets unit.”

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel’s navy says Palestinian militants have fired two rockets from the Gaza Strip and certainly one of them landed within the sea off central Israel. It says the opposite projectile didn’t cross into Israeli territory.

Hamas’ armed wing mentioned it fired two rockets at Tel Aviv, positioned on the coast in central Israel.

Palestinian rocket fireplace has dramatically quieted throughout Israel’s 10-month offensive in Gaza, which was launched in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault into Israel. The final rocket assault on Tel Aviv was on Might 26.

Militants nonetheless launch sporadic rocket and mortar assaults close to the border, however almost all of the projectiles are intercepted or fall in open areas with out inflicting casualties or injury.

BEIRUT — Lebanese authorities have evacuated prisoners from police stations in Beirut’s southern suburbs and southern Lebanon to different components of the nation out of considerations about potential battle with Israel, judicial and safety officers say.

The officers say about 220 prisoners have been moved. It comes amid considerations that the continuing change of cross-border fireplace between Israeli troops and members of the Lebanon-based militant Hezbollah group would possibly increase after Israel killed a prime Hezbollah official final month. Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate.

If all-out battle breaks out, many worry that Beirut’s southern suburbs and south Lebanon, the place Hezbollah has a large presence, might face intense Israeli airstrikes. The officers say the evacuated prisoners are held on suspicion of committing varied crimes similar to homicide and theft.

— Bassem Mroue

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is attempting to ease considerations over a call by one of many three main credit standing corporations to downgrade Israel’s financial ranking amid the 10-month battle in Gaza. The downgrade can have an effect on Israel’s borrowing price and its skill to hunt money from worldwide lenders.

Fitch Scores in its advisory word downgraded Israel from “A+” to “A” late Monday. “In our view, the battle in Gaza might final nicely into 2025 and there are dangers of it broadening to different fronts,” it mentioned. “Along with human losses, it might lead to important extra navy spending, destruction of infrastructure and extra sustained injury to financial exercise and funding, resulting in an extra deterioration of Israel’s credit score metrics.”

“The decreasing of the ranking is a results of Israel having to deal with a multi-front battle that was compelled on it,” Netanyahu mentioned Tuesday. “The ranking will likely be raised once more once we win.”

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a far-right minister who inspired prayer at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy web site “deviated” from preparations governing it.

The uncommon acknowledgement of a breach within the so-called establishment seemed to be an effort to cut back tensions as Israel braces for potential retaliation from Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah over the focused killing of two prime militants final month.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is the third holiest web site in Islam and the holiest for Jews, who discuss with it because the Temple Mount. It’s on the emotional coronary heart of the Israeli-Palestinian battle, and perceived encroachments have typically sparked violence throughout the area. Beneath a longstanding association often called the established order, Jews can go to the location however not pray there.

Jordan, which serves as custodian of the location and has lengthy condemned Israel’s actions there, is predicted to play a significant function in defending Israel towards any Iranian assault.

On Tuesday, Nationwide Safety Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir joined tons of of Jews in visiting the location as they commemorated the destruction of the temples. In a video launched by his workplace, Ben-Gvir strolls with supporters and one yells out a Jewish prayer. Ben-Gvir says he has made “very massive progress” in easing the principles towards Jewish prayer there.

An announcement by the prime minister’s workplace mentioned “it’s the authorities and the prime minister who decide coverage on the Temple Mount.”

JERUSALEM — Israel’s far-right Nationwide Safety Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited Jerusalem’s most delicate holy web site Tuesday, in a pilgrimage seen by Muslims as provocative as regional tensions soar.

Tensions over the compound have fueled rounds of violence earlier than. Ben-Gvir, an ultranationalist settler chief, final visited the compound in July, which the Palestinian Overseas Ministry condemned as a “provocative intrusion” that endangered the delicate establishment relating to the Jerusalem compound.

Ben-Gvir visited the flashpoint web site Tuesday morning as Jews marked Tisha B’Av, a day of mourning commemorating the destruction of the biblical Temples. Jews revere the location because the Temple Mount, believed to be the situation of the First and Second Temples, and it’s a holy web site for Muslims as Haram al-Sharif or the Noble Sanctuary.

The go to elicited a rebuke from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who mentioned prayers there have been a “deviation” from decades-old understandings on the web site that prohibit Jewish worship there.

In video launched by his workplace, Ben-Gvir was seen strolling by way of the compound singing, “The folks of Israel reside!” whereas accompanied by dozens of supporters. One supporter yelled a Jewish prayer, which isn’t permitted beneath the longstanding association in place on the web site meant to ease regional tensions. Ben-Gvir has mentioned he’s altering the coverage and, regardless of earlier assurances on the contrary by Netanyahu, he repeated the stance Tuesday, including that “very massive progress” had been made to permit Jewish prayer on the web site. Netanyahu mentioned there was no change to the coverage.

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s president informed Britain’s prime minister that Tehran considers retaliation towards Israel over the July killing of Hamas official Ismail Haniyeh a proper, and a method to discourage future aggression.

A Tuesday report by the official IRNA information company mentioned President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a late Monday telephone dialog with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, mentioned {that a} punitive response to an aggressor is “a proper of countries and an answer for stopping crimes and aggression.”

Pezeshkian mentioned that the West’s silence about “unprecedented inhumane crime” in Gaza and Israeli assaults elsewhere within the Center East was “irresponsible” and inspired Israel to place regional and world safety in danger.

The report mentioned the 2 leaders mentioned methods for restoring peace and stability within the area and the world in addition to bettering bilateral relations, with out elaborating.

In response to an announcement from his workplace, Starmer mentioned he was deeply involved by the state of affairs within the area and known as on all events to de-escalate. Throughout the 30-minute name with Pezeshkian, Starmer requested Iran to not assault Israel, including that battle was not in anybody’s pursuits.

Israel has not confirmed nor denied its function within the July killing of Haniyeh, however Israel earlier pledged to kill him and different Hamas leaders over the group’s Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel that sparked the battle in Gaza. The assassination has sparked fears of a wider regional battle and of a direct confrontation between Israel and Iran if Tehran retaliates.

Iran doesn’t acknowledge Israel and helps anti-Israeli militant teams together with Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran rejected a name Tuesday by three European international locations demanding it to chorus from any retaliatory assaults that may additional escalate regional tensions.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a joint assertion Monday endorsing the newest push by mediators Qatar, Egypt and the US to dealer an settlement to finish the Israel-Hamas battle. The European leaders additionally known as for the return of scores of hostages held by Hamas and the “unfettered” supply of humanitarian assist, and requested that Iran and its allies to chorus from retaliation that may additional escalate regional tensions after the late-July killings of two senior officers in Beirut and Tehran.

“Such calls for lack political logic, are fully opposite to the rules and guidelines of worldwide regulation, and symbolize an extreme request,” Iranian Overseas Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani mentioned.

The nation’s overseas ministry mentioned Iran is decisive about defending its rights and doesn’t want any permission to retaliate over the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, state-run IRNA information company reported.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at the very least 16 Palestinians, together with 4 ladies and 7 youngsters, and orphaned one other 4 youngsters, Palestinian medical officers mentioned Tuesday.

Ten folks have been killed in a strike late Monday on a home close to the southern metropolis of Khan Younis, the place Israel ordered mass evacuations in latest days, saying it should act towards Palestinian militants.

Nasser Hospital, the place the our bodies have been introduced, mentioned one other 4 youngsters, together with a 3-month-old toddler, have been wounded. The toddler’s mother and father and their different 5 youngsters have been amongst these killed. The mother and father of the opposite three wounded youngsters have been additionally killed, in accordance with the hospital’s checklist of casualties. An Related Press journalist counted the our bodies.

A separate strike close to Deir al-Balah in central Gaza killed a girl and her twin infants, who have been 4 days outdated, and their grandmother. One other strike in central Gaza killed a person and his nephew.

An Related Press reporter counted the our bodies on the close by Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital and spoke to the daddy of the twins, who had deliberate to register their beginning on Tuesday.

Israel says it tries to keep away from harming civilians and blames their deaths on Hamas as a result of its fighters function in residential areas. The navy not often feedback on particular person strikes, which regularly kill ladies and youngsters.

___

This story has been corrected to say the wounded toddler was 3 months outdated, not 5 months outdated.