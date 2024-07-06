Ismaël Koné seals game on penalty kick

A 1-1 draw by regulation Friday night time in Arlington, Texas pushed the Copa America quarterfinal matchup between Venezuela and Canada to penalty kicks.

The groups have been even at 3-3 after 5 makes an attempt every. Following a miss from Venezuela’s Wilker Ángel, Ismaël Koné stepped into the field for Canada with an opportunity to win the sport.

He hesitated barely earlier than burying the ball within the left nook of the online to advance Canada to the semifinals of the group’s first Copa America.

Friday’s quarterfinal match noticed an early aim by Canada’s Jacob Shaffelburg within the thirteenth minute. The Copa America debutant stored that lead by halftime and into the second half as Venezuela turned up the power and stress.

Venezuela’s vice captain Salomón Rondón notched the equalizer within the sixty fifth minute and that rating held by the top of stoppage time. Koné’s shot secured Canada’s second win within the event to maneuver them on to a different matchup with event favourite Argentina.

When does Canada play subsequent?

Canada might be again in motion on Tuesday in East Rutherford, New Jersey to tackle Argentina for the second time within the Copa America. The 2 groups confronted off in Group A with Argentina successful 2-0. Kick off is ready for 8 p.m. ET.

Canada vs. Venezuela highlights

Canada bought on the board early behind Shaffelburg’s shot in entrance of the aim.

In honor of teammate Tajon Buchanan, who’s sidelined with an damage from coaching, Shaffelburg sprinted to the sideline to boost Buchanan’s jersey up in celebration.

Venezuela lastly bought on the board due to Rondón – essentially the most skilled participant within the nationwide group’s historical past – floating the ball previous Canadian keeper Maxime Crépeau for his third aim of the event.

After 11 penalty kicks, Koné made the twelfth and ultimate shot of the night time to present Canada the victory.

The groups traded makes and misses over the primary 10 photographs earlier than Ángel’s miss and Koné’s make.

Ismaël Koné seals the win for Canada

The second-half substitution fired the ball into the left nook for Canada to get the 4-3 edge in penalties and win their quarterfinal match with Venezuela.

Alphonso Davies makes clutch penalty kick

Venezuela’s Jhonder Cádiz made it 3-2 with the sport on the road for Davies. Canada’s captain sank his try and make it 3-3.

Each groups miss fourth kick

Venezuela’s Jefferson Savarino and Canada’s Stephen Eustáquio missed their group’s fourth shot.

Penalties at 2-2 following third kick

Tomás Rincón made the third shot for Venezuela. Canada’s Moïse Bombito responded with a make within the far proper nook of the online.

Each groups commerce makes, misses

Salomón Rondón and Jonathan David every made the primary kick for Venezuela and Canada, respectively. Venezuela’s Angel Herrera and Canada’s Liam Millar missed the second penalty kick.

Finish of regulation: Venezuela 1, Canada 1

A number of photographs for each groups within the ultimate quarter-hour failed to attach and, after 4 minutes of stoppage time, referees ended regulation to ship this matchup to penalties. Yesterday’s Argentina-Ecuador match went to penalties as effectively.

Yellow card for Venezuela (94′)

Canada’s Liam Millar had a breakaway try and Venezuela’s Jon Aramburu tripped him as much as keep away from a shot at aim. His effort earned a yellow card.

Canada misses a number of photographs in closing minutes (89′)

Ali Ahmed had an excellent likelihood on aim however his shot went broad left. A minute later, Ismaël Koné’s curving shot went broad proper of aim.

Substitutions for Venezuela (83′)

Matías Lacava enters the sport for his worldwide debut for Eduard Bello and Jefferson Savarino enters the pitch for Yeferson Soteldo.

One other substitution for Canada (82′)

Ismaël Koné enters the sport for Jonathan Osorio.

Oluwaseyi’s first shot misses excessive (77′)

Minutes after getting into the sport, Tani Oluwaseyi earned an excellent alternative from the middle of the field from a move by Derek Cornelius. The shot barely missed the crossbar as the sport stays 1-1.

Substitutions for Canada (73′)

Cyle Larin and Richie Laryea are out with Tani Oluwaseyi and Ali Ahmed taking their locations.

GOAL: Venezuela 1, Canada 1 (64′)

A clearance by Jon Aramburu left Venezuelan vice-captain Salomón Rondón one-on-one on the attacking facet and he floated a shot over Canadian keeper Maxime Crépeau, who was too far exterior of the field to catch it.

Crépeau deflects a shot from Bello (58′)

Venezuelan winger Eduard Bello almost scored his third aim of the event after a cross from Yeferson Soltedo. Crépeau leapt up and knocked it above the aim to maintain it 1-0.

Larin’s shot sails over the online (52′)

An excellent move down the precise facet of the sphere put Canada in an excellent spot within the field. Cyle Larin – the energetic scoring chief for Canada – swiftly put up a shot and it went over the online to stay 1-0.

Yellow card No. 2 for Canada (50′)

Centre-back Derek Cornelius was proven the yellow for contact with Venezuela’s Yeferson Soteldo.

HALFTIME: Canada 1, Venezuela 0

Jacob Shaffelburg’s aim within the thirteenth minute stays the distinction within the sport as each groups head to the locker room.

Possession is almost even over the primary 45 minutes of play. Venezuela’s outshot Canada 10-7 however Canada has extra photographs on aim with 4 to Venezuela’s two.

Eustáquio ends likelihood for Venezuela (45′)

4 minutes of stoppage time have been added on the finish of the primary half. Venezuela had a great likelihood with a set piece however Stephen Eustáquio intercepted a move and cleared out the possibility to maintain it 1-0 for at the very least a couple of minutes longer.

Yellow card for Shaffelburg (36′)

Canada’s Jacob Shaffelburg went down with an damage and went off the sphere. He re-entered the sphere too quickly afterward and was given a yellow card.

Canada misses one other likelihood on aim (31′)

After a deflection, Cyle Larin’s move missed Jonathan David’s left foot by mere inches and stored the facet from scoring one other first-half aim.

David’s shot misses broad proper for Canada (26′)

Shaffelburg had a breakaway counter assault from a move by Alphonso Davies. He discovered Jonathan David with solely Venezuela’s keeper Romo in the way in which. David fired a shot previous Romo nevertheless it sailed broad proper of the aim.

Shaffelburg almost scores once more (24′)

After a number of makes an attempt from Venezuela, Canada had one among their higher probabilities at aim with Shaffelburg firing from the middle of the field following a move from Cyle Larin. Venezuelan keeper Rafael Romo blocked it away from aim.

Venezuela cannot join from contained in the field (20′)

Salomón Rondón had one other good likelihood at a aim in however Canadian keeper Maxime Crépeau blocked it. Minutes later, Crépeau blocked Yangel Herrera’s header try from the middle of the field.

Shaffelburg honors teammate Buchanan

Canadian striker Tajon Buchanan was injured throughout coaching earlier this week and won’t play in immediately’s match. Shaffelburg held up his teammate’s jersey after scoring the primary aim of the sport.

Rondón’s header simply broad of the aim (15′)

Venezuela’s Yeferson Soteldo corraled a clearance and floated it completely to vice-captain Salomón Rondón in the midst of the field however his header try sailed broad left of the aim.

GOAL: Canada 1, Venezuela 0 (13′)

After Cyle Larin’s shot almost led to a aim within the eighth minute, Jacob Shaffelburg capitalized on a deflection to search out the precise nook of the online from the middle of the field. His aim is simply the second of the event for Canada.

Crépeau earns early save for Canada

An assault from Venezuela within the opening minutes examined the Canadian keeper however he deflected the shot from Venezuela’s vice captain Salomón Rondón.

Venezuela vs. Canada: Time, TV, Streaming and how you can watch

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location : AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas TV: FS1

FS1 Streaming: FoxSports App, fuboTV

Venezuela vs. Canada betting: Odds and unfold for Copa America

Venezuela is barely favored to maneuver on to the semifinals of the 2024 Copa America, per BetMGM’s newest soccer odds.

Moneyline: Venezuela (+165), Tie (+188), Canada (+200)

Venezuela (+165), Tie (+188), Canada (+200) Over/beneath: 2.5 objectives

Venezuela beginning lineup

Canada beginning lineup

Venezuela vs. Canada predictions

Sports activities Mole: Venzuela 1, Canada 1 (Venezuela advances on penalties)

Joel Lefevre writes: “The Canadians have been a resilient group, however in a match that could possibly be about holding your nerve, we belief the expertise of gamers like Rondon to hold the Venezuelans by.”

Stay Rating: Venzuela wins

Aidan Perkins says: “Canada have some well-known gamers, together with Davies and David, whereas Venezuela are led by skilled former West Brom and Everton ahead Rondon, who has scored 41 objectives for his nation. It seems to be set to be tight however Venezuela can preserve their successful type and e-book themselves a spot within the semis.”

Sportskeeda: Venzuela 1, Canada 0

Soyoye Jedidiah writes: “Venezuela have been one of many standout sides within the Copa America up to now and can head into the weekend conflict with a three-game successful streak beneath their belt… Canada, in the meantime, have gained simply two of their final seven video games throughout all competitions. They’ve struggled in entrance of aim of late and will exit the competitors on Friday.”

Copa America 2024 bracket: Remaining schedule

Quarterfinals

Thursday, July 4

Argentina 1, Ecuador 1 (Argentina wins 4-2 on penalties)

Friday, July 5

Venezuela vs. Canada, 9 p.m. ET, Arlington, Texas

Saturday, July 6

Panama vs. Colombia, 6 p.m. ET, Glendale, Arizona

Uruguay vs. Brazil, 9 p.m. ET, Las Vegas

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 9

Argentina vs. TBD, 8 p.m. ET, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Wednesday, July 10

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. ET, Charlotte, North Carolina

Finals

Saturday, July 13

Third-place playoff, 8 p.m ET, Charlotte, North Carolina

Sunday, July 14

Championship sport, 8 p.m. ET, Miami

Copa America tickets: Costs and availability

As of Friday morning, tickets are nonetheless obtainable for the quarterfinal matchup between Venezuela and Canada on SeatGeek beginning at $115 every.

What’s the Copa America event?

The Copa America is among the oldest soccer competitions on the planet. It started in 1916 with all the nationwide groups from South America. Because the Nineteen Nineties, nationwide groups from North America and Asia have additionally been invited.

This yr’s event consists of 10 groups from the CONMEBOL (Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol) and 6 groups from the CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Affiliation Soccer).

CONMEBOL groups:

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

Paraguay

Peru

Uruguay

Venezuela

CONCACAF groups:

Jamaica

Mexico

Panama

U.S.

Canada

Costa Rica

Copa America odds: Favorites to win event

Argentina stays the favourite to win the 2024 Copa America, per BetMGM.

Argentina (-125)

Brazil (+400)

Colombia (+550)

Uruguay (+550)

Venezuela (+3300)

Canada (+5000)

Panama (+12500)

UEFA Euro Cup: Bracket, standings for remaining video games

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 5

Spain 2, Germany 1

France 0, Portugal 0 (France wins 5-3 on penalties)

Saturday, July 6

England vs. Switzerland, Midday ET, Düsseldorf, Germany

Netherlands vs. Turkey, 3 p.m. ET Berlin, Germany

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 9

Spain vs. France, 3 p.m. ET, Munich, Germany

Wednesday, July 10

Netherlands/Turkey vs. England/Switzerland, 3 p.m. ET, Dortmund, Germany

Finals

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Berlin, Germany

Canada nationwide group roster

Skilled membership in parentheses.

GK Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

DF Alistair Johnston (Celtic)

DF Luc de Fougerolles (Fulham)

DF Kamal Miller (Portland Timbers)

DF Joel Waterman (CF Montréal)

MF Samuel Piette (CF Montréal)

MF Stephen Eustáquio (Porto) – vice-captain

MF Ismaël Koné (Watford)

FW Cyle Larin (Mallorca)

FW Jonathan David (Lille)

FW Theo Bair (Motherwell)

FW Jacen Russell-Rowe (Columbus Crew)

DF Derek Cornelius (Malmö FF)

FW Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville SC)

DF Moïse Bombito (Colorado Rapids)

GK Maxime Crépeau (Portland Timbers)

FW Tajon Buchanan (Inter Milan)

GK Tom McGill (Brighton & Hove Albion)

DF Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) – captain

DF Ali Ahmed (Vancouver Whitecaps)

MF Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC)

DF Richie Laryea (Toronto FC)

FW Liam Millar (Preston North Finish)

MF Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal)

FW Tani Oluwaseyi (Minnesota United)

DF Kyle Hiebert (St. Louis Metropolis)

Venezuela nationwide group roster

Skilled membership in parentheses.

GK Joel Graterol (América de Cali)

DF Nahuel Ferraresi (São Paulo)

DF Yordan Osorio (Parma)

DF Jon Aramburu (Actual Sociedad)

DF Jhon Chancellor (Metropolitanos)

MF Yangel Herrera (Girona)

MF Jefferson Savarino (Botafogo)

MF Tomás Rincón (Santos) – captain

FW Jhonder Cádiz (Famalicão)

MF Yeferson Soteldo (Grêmio)

MF Darwin Machís (Cádiz)

GK José Contreras (Águilas Doradas)

MF José Martínez (Philadelphia Union)

DF Christian Makoun (Anorthosis Famagusta)

DF Miguel Navarro (Talleres)

MF Telasco Segovia (Casa Pia)

MF Matías Lacava (Vizela)

MF Cristian Cásseres (Toulouse)

FW Eric Ramírez (Atlético Nacional)

DF Wilker Ángel (Criciúma)

DF Alexander González (Emelec)

GK Rafael Romo (Universidad Católica)

FW Salomón Rondón (Pachuca) – vice-captain

MF Kervin Andrade (Fortaleza)

MF Eduard Bello (Mazatlán)

MF Daniel Pereira (Austin FC)

Canada gamers to look at:

FW Jonathan David: The Lille striker scored the group’s lone aim of the event up to now and drawn 9 fouls, tied for third-most within the event. Although he did not rating in opposition to Chile, he led the squad by finishing 88% of his passes.

DF Alphonso Davies: The Bayern Munich defender and captain has been a key participant all through the event for the Copa America debutants. If the squad makes it to the semifinals, Davies might be an enormous a part of it.

Venezuela gamers to look at:

FW Salomón Rondón: Venezuela’s main scorer and vice-captain has placed on a present on this event. He’ll set the document for many appearances on the Venezuelan nationwide group with Friday’s match. His expertise and scoring might be key for Venezuela to win the race.

FW Eduard Bello: The midfielder’s scored twice within the event as effectively in a secondary scoring position to Rondón in his first Copa America look. He’ll even be a key a part of the assault for La Vinotinto.

