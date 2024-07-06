Canada's Jonathan David celebrates Friday night's win over Venezuela in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Copa America tournament.

Ismaël Koné seals game on penalty kick

by

A 1-1 draw by regulation Friday night time in Arlington, Texas pushed the Copa America quarterfinal matchup between Venezuela and Canada to penalty kicks.

The groups have been even at 3-3 after 5 makes an attempt every. Following a miss from Venezuela’s Wilker Ángel, Ismaël Koné stepped into the field for Canada with an opportunity to win the sport.

He hesitated barely earlier than burying the ball within the left nook of the online to advance Canada to the semifinals of the group’s first Copa America.

Friday’s quarterfinal match noticed an early aim by Canada’s Jacob Shaffelburg within the thirteenth minute. The Copa America debutant stored that lead by halftime and into the second half as Venezuela turned up the power and stress.

