Isaac Paredes traded to Cubs

Paredes, who earned his first All-Star nod this season, was one of many largest bats in the marketplace, and elongates a Cubs lineup that has struggled mightily for the reason that begin of Could. The 25-year-old third baseman is slashing .245/.357/.435 with 16 homers and 55 RBIs in 101 video games this season. Paredes hit a career-high 31 residence runs and drove in 98 runs a yr in the past. He’s beneath group management by 2027, becoming into Hoyer’s technique of not solely making an attempt to make Chicago higher in ‘24, however in ‘25 and past as properly. He primarily performs third base however can fill in at second and first as wanted.