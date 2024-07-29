Isaac Paredes trade grades: Cubs earn ‘B’ for building toward future, Rays get their guy in Christopher Morel

All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes is on the transfer after the Chicago Cubs and the Tampa Bay Rays agreed to the newest notable swap forward of Main League Baseball’s July 30 commerce deadline. This may, in a way, be a homecoming of types for Paredes, who initially signed with the Cubs as an beginner earlier than later being traded to the Detroit Tigers. (He was then traded to the Rays a couple of years after that, suggesting he is used to this complete course of.)

As is custom right here at CBS Sports activities, we’re bringing within the deadline by offering on the spot evaluation on all the most important offers. That features handing out a letter grade for each golf equipment. You will discover that, and extra, within the house under. First, although, right here is the commerce in complete:

Now, on to the good things.

Cubs grade: B

This commerce is intriguing in a couple of methods, starting with the truth that the Cubs — the crew farther away from a playoff spot — are those acquiring essentially the most established participant within the deal.

Paredes, 25, had a productive two-plus-season run with the Rays. He hit .237/.340/.458 (126 OPS+) with 67 residence runs over the course of 354 video games. For reference, the one common third basemen with a better OPS+ over that span have been Rafael Devers, José Ramírez, Austin Riley, and Manny Machado. Good firm? Nay. Nice firm. Add in how Paredes is below crew management by means of the 2027 season, and it seems the Cubs simply obtained among the finest third basemen within the sport for the remainder of their statistical prime.

It is not that straightforward, nevertheless, as a result of Paredes is an oddball. His common exit velocity ranks within the 4th percentile and he would not fare significantly better in different ball-tracking metrics — not precisely what you’d count on to examine somebody who ought to common 20-plus homers per 12 months. He does have really feel for the zone and for making contact, however the true key to his success is his potential to drag the ball within the air. In accordance with Robert Orr’s database, no participant in all of the majors pulls a better share of fly balls than Paredes does. In flip, he is been in a position to take full benefit of Tropicana Discipline’s left-field cutout and dimensions. How will Paredes take to Wrigley Discipline? Statcast’s estimates, for no matter they’re value, point out that he would have 5 fewer residence runs this season and 12 fewer for his profession.

There are different questions value asking about Paredes’ sport — like, how will this profile age as he begins to really feel the results of ageing? We do not have the solutions to them, and we suspect the Cubs and Rays do not, both. Even so, we get this deal from each views. The Cubs could not style a 3rd baseman out of Morel, however Paredes shall be simply advantageous standing on the scorching nook. Moreover, Paredes is just about 4 months older than Morel, but he is deal extra achieved as a big-league hitter. Does Morel have extra upside on the plate? Probably. Does Paredes appear extra prone to supply a starter’s baseline of worth between his offense (no matter it appears like in Chicago) and protection? Sure.

You too can scoff on the Cubs, a crew that has been speaking about promoting, making what seems to be a win-now transfer. We do not suppose it is one of the best framing of the commerce as a result of Paredes is not a rental. Nothing would have materially modified if each side waited till November to get ‘er carried out. We’re undecided a 3-for-1 deal can depend as a “problem commerce” — the Cubs did half with two fascinating arms right here — however this one comes shut sufficient. View it with that framework in thoughts, and you’ll perceive why these groups did what they did right here.

Rays grade: B

For the reason that begin of July, the Rays have traded away Randy Arozarena, Zach Eflin, Aaron Civale, Phil Maton, Jason Adam, and now Paredes. Thoughts you, this type of sell-off is coming from a crew who gained 99 video games final season and who entered Sunday solely a half sport worse in playoff positioning than the 1997 Chicago White Sox have been after they executed the notorious “White Flag Commerce.” Clearly the Powers That Be in St. Petersburg view Ron Schueler as a fearless trailblazer that by no means obtained his due. Or, possibly simply possibly, they’ve veered so exhausting into promoting to fulfill the needs of an proprietor who was bellyaching about payroll again within the spring, when this membership fostered extra critical aggressive aspirations. We merely haven’t any method of realizing which of those eventualities is extra prone to be the case.

On the brilliant aspect, this specific commerce has the Rays doubtlessly gaining two rapid big-league gamers and dropping only one. Does that technically make them the customer? Regardless of the case, we are able to see an actual argument for preferring Tampa Bay’s aspect of issues — particularly if one is a skeptic of Paredes and/or a True Believer of Morel and firm.

Morel, 25, has been linked to the Rays courting again to at the very least final winter. Greater than half a 12 months later, his normal profile stays the identical: promising bat, not-so-promising glove. Do not let this season’s uninspiring outcomes idiot you; there’s been some actual progress to Morel’s offensive sport, with him bettering upon each his chase and make contact with charges. He is nonetheless able to placing a cost into the ball, too, and his ninetieth percentile exit velocity places him in firm with the likes of Teoscar Hernández and Joc Pederson. Morel strikes us as somebody who’s an honest wager to an above-average hitter for at the very least the following few years.

There are two blemishes to Morel’s sport. Foremost, he has no defensive residence. The Cubs performed him throughout and he did not significantly impress all over the place. The Rays might wish to plop him down at second base (or left discipline, or DH) and say, “that is that, go hit and we cannot thoughts the defensive injury.” The opposite catch is that Morel nonetheless does whiff a good quantity, and that, plus his lack of secondary worth, will make him risky as he nears his thirtieth birthday. Let’s be critical although: Morel will not be a part of the Rays at that time.

Bigge, 26, has made 4 big-league appearances this season with the Cubs. Given how the Rays are gutting their bullpen, he appears sure to make extra heading ahead — maybe instantly. His arsenal features a rising upper-90s fastball, a devastating slider that has generated 58% whiffs this season, and some different pitches. If Bigge threw strikes at a extra frequent charge, you would nearly envision the Rays making an attempt him as a starter. As an alternative, Bigge and his deceptively quick arm stroke — suppose Pete Fairbanks fashion — will doubtless stay in aid, and maybe prior to later in a high-leverage function.

Johnson, 22, is a 6-foot-6 righty whom the Cubs popped from Ball State within the fifteenth spherical final summer time. He is the newest in a rising pattern this deadline of second- and/or third-day draft picks from 2023 who battled their command in school and have been traded after exhibiting improved management for a stretch. (Fellow Rays acquisition Brody Hopkins and new Angels prospect George Klassen additionally slot in that mildew.) There are the makings of fastball-slider mixture right here, and it will be as much as the Rays’ participant improvement workers to get it proper.