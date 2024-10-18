Is ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Coming Back for Season 4?

The Lincoln Lawyer is driving again to Netflix. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns this week as Mickey Haller, the authorized whiz who runs his enterprise from the again seat of his Lincoln. Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer finds him in one more high-stakes court docket case, as he seeks justice for the homicide of a detailed buddy. Bui in Haller’s world, you by no means know who’s harmless or responsible.

In season 3, as government producers Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez informed Netflix, “We see Mickey fighting so many issues on the identical time—with romance, with the wives, with the circumstances. You by no means anticipate what’s going to occur.”

Up to now, The Lincoln Lawyer has touched solely three of Michael Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer novels. There’s nonetheless loads of materials to work from, together with The Reversal, The Legislation Of Innocence, and his newest, Resurrection Stroll. Season 3 tackles The Gods of Guilt, wherein Haller defends each a dwelling and a deceased former shopper. That novel can also be well-known for connecting two of Connelly’s hottest characters: Haller and Bosch. Sure! You learn that accurately. Mickey’s half brother is Harry Bosch. Sadly, the Amazon Prime Video sequence lead seemingly gained’t seem on the Netflix sequence.

Netflix Who wants an workplace?

How Do I Watch The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3?

Season 3 premieres on Netflix on Thursday, October 18. The streamer formally launched all ten episodes at 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, so pull up early in your Lincoln Navigator if you happen to can’t anticipate extra from Mickey Haller.

Has The Lincoln Lawyer Been Renewed for Season 4?

As of the season 3 premiere, Netflix has but to resume the authorized sequence. It was picked up for a 3rd season the identical month that season 2 premiered in 2023, so hopefully good numbers will earn Mickey Haller the prospect to maintain bringing Connelly’s long-running sequence of novels to life. In The Reversal, Haller’s downward spiral even sees him tackle the function of prosecutor for a change. Now, that I’ve to see.