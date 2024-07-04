Is Target Open on July 4th? Details on 2024 Holiday Hours

It is America’s birthday!

For those who’re curious to know the way outdated she is, the U.S. is celebrating 248 years of independence in 2024 (though we will all agree, America doesn’t look a day over 200).

No matter plans you’ve acquired cooking for the Fourth of July vacation, a visit to Goal may be on the docket. Which is why it is important to know what Goal’s 4th of July hours are.

Whether or not you want just a few last-minute necessities for this 12 months’s pink, white and blue celebration, sunscreen for the seaside, or sizzling canines for this 12 months’s annual picnic, a last-minute journey to Goal is all the time the reply.

Provided that some retailers shut in observance of the vacation, together with the publish workplace, banks and different shops, it’s honest to marvel if Goal will probably be open or closed on Independence Day.

Luckily, we’ve acquired Goal’s July 4th hours proper right here to avoid wasting you the effort of trying them up your self.

In spite of everything, it’s a vacation, and taking a well-deserved break is what it’s all about, so we’re right here to assist make it easy-peasy.

Learn on to search out out the entire particulars surrounding Goal's 4th of July hours.

Is Goal open on July 4th in 2024?

For those who’re heading to Goal this Fourth of July, you’ll be pleased to know {that a} spokesperson tells TODAY.com that Goal shops will probably be working throughout regular enterprise hours on Independence Day.

Needless to say hours might range by location: One of the simplest ways to search out Goal places and retailer hours is to test the retailer’s retailer finder proper right here.

What shops are open on July 4th?

For those who’re celebrating the Spirit of ‘76 with a bit of retail remedy, you may be questioning what different shops are open on the vacation. We’ve acquired all the small print within the listing beneath.

Ace {Hardware} : Many shops will probably be open, nonetheless shops are independently owned and operated, so hours might range by location. Prospects are inspired to contact their native retailer to substantiate enterprise hours earlier than going. Discover native hours right here.

: Many shops will probably be open, nonetheless shops are independently owned and operated, so hours might range by location. Prospects are inspired to contact their native retailer to substantiate enterprise hours earlier than going. Discover native hours right here. Barnes & Noble: Shops are open, however clients are suggested to test the web site for particular vacation hours. Discover native hours right here.

Shops are open, however clients are suggested to test the web site for particular vacation hours. Discover native hours right here. Belk : Shops will probably be open from 10:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m. Discover native hours right here.

: Shops will probably be open from 10:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m. Discover native hours right here. Greatest Purchase: Most shops are open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Discover native hours right here.

Most shops are open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Discover native hours right here. Large Heaps : Shops will probably be open throughout regular enterprise hours. Discover native hours right here.

: Shops will probably be open throughout regular enterprise hours. Discover native hours right here. BJ’s Wholesale Membership: Golf equipment are open throughout regular enterprise hours. Discover native hours right here.

Golf equipment are open throughout regular enterprise hours. Discover native hours right here. Greenback Normal: Shops are open throughout regular enterprise hours. Retailer hours might range by location. Discover native hours right here.

Shops are open throughout regular enterprise hours. Retailer hours might range by location. Discover native hours right here. Greenback Tree : Shops will probably be open throughout regular enterprise hours. Discover native hours right here.

: Shops will probably be open throughout regular enterprise hours. Discover native hours right here. Household Greenback : Shops will probably be open throughout regular enterprise hours. Discover native hours right here.

: Shops will probably be open throughout regular enterprise hours. Discover native hours right here. Interest Foyer : Shops are open, however will shut early. Discover native hours right here.

: Shops are open, however will shut early. Discover native hours right here. Residence Depot : Shops will open at their common time, however shut early at 8:00 p.m. Discover native hours right here.

: Shops will open at their common time, however shut early at 8:00 p.m. Discover native hours right here. HomeGoods : Shops open at their common time and can shut early at 8:00 p.m. native time. Discover native hours right here.

: Shops open at their common time and can shut early at 8:00 p.m. native time. Discover native hours right here. Homesense : Shops open at their common time and can shut early at 8:00 p.m. native time. Discover native hours right here.

: Shops open at their common time and can shut early at 8:00 p.m. native time. Discover native hours right here. IKEA: Shops will probably be open from 10:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m. Discover native hours right here.

Shops will probably be open from 10:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m. Discover native hours right here. JCPenney: Shops are open from 10:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m. Discover native hours right here.

Shops are open from 10:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m. Discover native hours right here. Joann : Shops will probably be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Discover native hours right here.

: Shops will probably be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Discover native hours right here. Kohl’s : Shops are open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Hours might range by location. Discover native hours right here.

: Shops are open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Hours might range by location. Discover native hours right here. Lowe’s : Shops will open at their regular time and shut early at 8:00 p.m. Discover native hours right here.

: Shops will open at their regular time and shut early at 8:00 p.m. Discover native hours right here. Macy’s : Shops will open at their common time and shut early at 7:00 p.m. Discover native hours right here.

: Shops will open at their common time and shut early at 7:00 p.m. Discover native hours right here. Marshalls : Shops open at their common time and can shut early at 8:00 p.m. native time. Discover native hours right here.

: Shops open at their common time and can shut early at 8:00 p.m. native time. Discover native hours right here. Menards: Shops will open at their common time and shut at 8:00 p.m. Discover native hours right here.

Shops will open at their common time and shut at 8:00 p.m. Discover native hours right here. Michaels : Shops will probably be open from 9:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m. Discover native hours right here.

: Shops will probably be open from 9:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m. Discover native hours right here. Nordstrom : Shops are open, hours range by location. Discover native hours right here.

: Shops are open, hours range by location. Discover native hours right here. Nordstrom Rack : Shops are open, hours range by location. Discover native hours right here.

: Shops are open, hours range by location. Discover native hours right here. Petco: Most places will shut by 8:00 p.m. with some closing at 7:00 p.m. Discover native hours right here.

Most places will shut by 8:00 p.m. with some closing at 7:00 p.m. Discover native hours right here. Petsmart : Shops will probably be open from 9:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m. Discover native hours right here.

: Shops will probably be open from 9:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m. Discover native hours right here. REI : Shops will probably be open from 10:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m. Discover native hours right here.

: Shops will probably be open from 10:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m. Discover native hours right here. Staples : Choose shops will probably be open from 10:00 a.m. to five:00 p.m. The remaining shops will probably be closed. Affirm hours earlier than going. Discover native hours right here.

: Choose shops will probably be open from 10:00 a.m. to five:00 p.m. The remaining shops will probably be closed. Affirm hours earlier than going. Discover native hours right here. Sephora: Shops are open, however hours might range by location. Discover native hours right here.

Shops are open, however hours might range by location. Discover native hours right here. TJ Maxx : Shops open at their common time and can shut early at 8:00 p.m. native time. Discover native hours right here.

: Shops open at their common time and can shut early at 8:00 p.m. native time. Discover native hours right here. Ulta : A majority of shops will probably be open from 10:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m. Choose shops can have exceptions to these hours. Affirm earlier than going. Discover native hours right here.

: A majority of shops will probably be open from 10:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m. Choose shops can have exceptions to these hours. Affirm earlier than going. Discover native hours right here. Walmart: Shops will probably be open throughout regular enterprise hours. Discover native hours right here.



