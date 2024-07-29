Is Simone Biles’ husband at the Olympics? What to know – NBC Chicago

Chicago Bears security Jonathan Owens is taking a break from coaching camp to assist his spouse, American gymnastics celebrity Simone Biles, within the girls’s crew remaining on the 2024 Olympics — however is he in Paris already to look at her compete?

Owens shall be in attendance on the Video games to cheer her on, but it surely seems he was not for her massive debut within the girls’s gymnastics competitors.

Owens shared a collection of pictures to his Instagram story of him rooting on his spouse whereas watching her on tv.

“Let’s go,” he stated in a single video as Biles carried out on beam. “Woo! Let’s go, child. Wanting good, child.”

In one other video, he shared a picture of Biles with the phrase “flawless” alongside a flame emoji and a blue coronary heart emoji.

“No phrases,” one other video learn.

Biles’ mother and father have been seen within the stands on Sunday, nevertheless.

Owens is excused from Bears’ coaching camp from July 29 via Aug. 3, although it is unclear which day he’ll arrive on the Video games. Biles competes once more on Tuesday together with her first likelihood for a medal.

He instructed reporters in Chicago Thursday that he is excited for Biles to have her second.

“I simply take into consideration, how did I get so fortunate that that is my life and I get to see her, , simply somebody that is on the pinnacle of their sport and I get to name this my spouse?” Owens stated.

He famous that whereas he’s nervous for his spouse, his nerves come from a spot of affection.

“Anytime you get nervous it is since you care. It is such a troublesome sport and she or he does issues that nobody else can achieve this I am at all times nervous, praying for her security and praying for a transparent head that she will go on the market and proceed to do what she does,” he stated.

The couple was married within the spring of 2023 and have been adjusting to life within the highlight collectively.

Owens has been the goal of criticism on social media over the past yr for feedback he is made concerning the nature of their relationship.

This is why and what to know:

What did Owens say?

Owens and Biles appeared on “The Pivot” podcast hosted by former NFL player-turned-broadcaster Ryan Clark final December.

Through the present, Owens admitted he did not know who Biles was when the 2 linked on a courting app in 2020. Owens was enjoying for the Houston Texans on the time. Biles is a Houston native.

The 2 shortly hit it off and have been engaged in early 2022. Owens stated he believed he was “the catch” within the relationship, which kicked off a firestorm of criticism in social media circles.

What does Biles consider the criticism?

The 27-year-old seven-time Olympic medalist — who generally wears an “Owens” necklace when not competing — expressed exasperation when requested by The Related Press earlier this yr concerning the heated rhetoric directed at her husband.

“It wasn’t like defending me by telling me to divorce him,” Biles stated.

Biles admits she was initially caught off guard by the blowback. She was sitting subsequent to Owens as he spoke and struggled to know what made her followers upset.

“I used to be actually within the room watching,” Biles stated. “I used to be laughing and I’m like, ‘He’s so cute’ as a result of on the finish of the day, there’s nothing unsuitable with him saying that he’s a catch as a result of he’s, like, one of the best man I’ve ever met.”

Biles believes his feedback have been “misconstrued” and whereas she acknowledges placing themselves in a public area can go away them open to criticism, she additionally believes there is a line that was crossed.

“They began being actually imply,” Biles stated. “And I used to be like, ‘Whoa, don’t speak about my husband like that. As a result of he’s tremendous candy, he stated nothing unsuitable.’ However you study.”

Is that this Owens’ first time at a meet?

No. Owens has change into a gymnastics fan over the past yr. He watched her win the U.S. Traditional, the U.S. Championships and the U.S. Olympic trials earlier this yr, incessantly jotting down his spouse’s rating and the rating of different athletes to maintain observe, all whereas sitting with Biles’ household.

He is gained a better appreciation for his spouse’s stardom, possibly as a result of it is laborious to overlook the avalanche of NBC promos that includes her within the run-up to the Video games.

“It’s like everybody’s a gymnastics fan now,” Owens stated. “Persons are asking me questions, since you is likely to be strolling across the constructing and see a industrial together with her up there, so it’s simply loopy.”

What’s subsequent for Biles?

Biles tweaked her left calf throughout qualifying on Sunday however is scheduled to compete with the remainder of the five-woman U.S. crew throughout Tuesday evening’s crew finals because the People attempt to return to the highest of the medal stand after ending runner-up to Russia three years in the past.

Biles will then try to bookend the Olympic title she received in 2016 within the all-around remaining on Thursday. She additionally certified for occasion finals on vault, stability beam and flooring train.