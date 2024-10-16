Is Russell Wilson starting? Steelers QB ‘in consideration’ vs. Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Russell Wilson throughout the 2024 NFL offseason to be their beginning quarterback. He hasn’t but gotten an opportunity to function in that position, as a calf damage stored him out of the workforce’s first 5 video games.

Wilson lastly returned to the energetic roster to again up Justin Fields in Week 6, and shortly, the 35-year-old quarterback could get his first probability to start out for the Steelers regardless of Fields main the workforce to a 4-2 file in Wilson’s absence.

This is what to know in regards to the Steelers’ quarterback battle as a now-healthy Wilson prepares to problem Justin Fields for the beginning job.

Is Russell Wilson beginning this week?

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin outlined that Wilson is “in consideration” to start out Pittsburgh’s Week 7 recreation in opposition to the New York Jets. Throughout a information convention on Oct. 15, the long-time Steelers coach stated Wilson and Fields’ performances in follow would decide which quarterback will get the nod in Week 7.

“I received comfy together with his potential to show his well being [last week],” Tomlin stated of Wilson, per ESPN. “Now it is about knocking the rust off. He’s in consideration this week. We’ll see the place that leads us, man. Each guys on the quarterback place are scheduled to work [Wednesday], and we’ll simply stroll it daily. All geared towards placing ourselves in greatest place to win the soccer recreation.”

Tomlin defined that might contain Wilson getting first-team reps “sooner or later,” however he nonetheless had to determine a particular plan on the place.

“I hadn’t determined who will get the ball first,” Tomlin defined, referencing Wilson and Fields splitting reps in follow. “That kind of trivia has been undecided.”

The Steelers benching Fields in favor of Wilson could be unprecedented. Fields has helped information the Steelers to a 4-2 file by way of six weeks, and no wholesome quarterback has failed to start out his seventh recreation after posting that sort of file within the Tremendous Bowl period, per NFL researcher Blake Warye.

Nonetheless, Tomlin left the door open for Wilson whereas lauding the job Fields has executed since being thrown into the fireplace in his first season with the Steelers.

“Justin has been actually good, and we have been actually good at occasions, however to not be confused with nice,” Tomlin stated. “Man, this can be a aggressive league. We’re making an attempt to place ourselves to be that workforce, and we received a participant with expertise who hadn’t had a chance to play, so we’ll doubtlessly discover these issues.”

“Typically it would not essentially have something to do with what Justin has executed or has not executed. Justin has been an asset to us. Final week, for instance, his potential to make the most of his legs by design and by ad-lib was a significant factor of that recreation. He rushed 50-plus yards and two touchdowns in recreation and so we’re appreciative of that. We’re appreciative of how he is caring for the ball, however we’re simply all of the individuals at our disposal the identical method that we do at any place.”

That analysis course of could lead on the Steelers to start out Wilson in the event that they deem him the workforce’s most suitable choice in opposition to the Jets. Tomlin additionally did not rule out enjoying each quarterbacks in Week 7.

“Actually, there is a situation,” Tomlin stated when requested about enjoying Fields and Wilson in tandem. “There might have been a situation the place that might have occurred final week.”

As such, the Steelers quarterback battle seems extensive open heading into Week 7. And even when Fields can stave off competitors from Wilson in opposition to the Jets, he figures to have the veteran respiration down his neck for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season.

Steelers QB depth chart

The Steelers have three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. They’re as follows:

Justin Fields Russell Wilson Kyle Allen

Wilson entered coaching camp anticipated to be Pittsburgh’s starter however dropped to No. 3 within the pecking order after a preseason calf damage. He leapfrogged Allen on the depth chart forward of Week 6 and hopes to do the identical to Fields within the coming weeks.