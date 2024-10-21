Is Rams WR playing today vs. Raiders?

(This story was up to date so as to add new data.)

Cooper Kupp has been out since spraining his ankle in Week 2 in opposition to the Arizona Cardinals, inflicting him to overlook the final three video games for the Los Angeles Rams. He lastly returned to apply this week in a restricted capability, aiming to return for as we speak’s sport in opposition to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Rams understandably took it sluggish with their wideout, who was in a forged initially after the harm occurred, doing what they might to stop any additional injury to his ankle. The bye coming in Week 6 solely helped the state of affairs and prevented him from lacking extra time.

Right here’s the most recent on Kupp’s standing for Week 7 in opposition to the Raiders.

Cooper Kupp harm replace

Kupp is predicted to be a game-time choice in opposition to the Raiders on Sunday. Sean McVay emphasised the truth that he’ll really be questionable, with the staff taking on a regular basis it could actually to decide on his standing.

“He can be questionable for the sport. He’s had a great week. I do know that’s what you guys are going to need to ask about and that’s what you’re going to get from me. He’s making good progress and it’s a risk that he can be able to go,” McVay mentioned Friday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported early on Sunday morning that Kupp is unlikely to play, however the Rams nonetheless need to work him out earlier than the sport earlier than making a call.

https://twitter.com/adamschefter/status/1847931426001293376

Rams WR depth chart

WR1: Cooper Kupp

WR2: Demarcus Robinson

WR3: Jordan Whittington/Tutu Atwell

WR4: Tyler Johnson

Kupp will instantly change into the highest choice on offense when he returns, particularly with Puka Nacua nonetheless out. In solely a sport and a half, Kupp caught 18 passes for 147 yards and a landing.

Robinson, Whittington and Atwell ought to all stay concerned in some capability but it surely’s unclear which receiver will lose probably the most enjoying time with Kupp again.