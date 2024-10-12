Is Netflix’s New Movie, Lonely Planet, Worth Watching?

Lonely Planet Netflix

Netflix is usually king of dropping random films stuffed with well-known actors with little fanfare, and that’s simply what’s occurred with Lonely Planet, a brand new movie starring soon-to-be-Witcher Liam Hemsworth and Laura Dern.

So, you could be questioning if it’s truly value watching, however it seems the reply is more likely to be no. No it’s most likely not, at the least in response to critics, and lord is aware of Netflix will not be going to provide you any indication of that, outdoors of its “% advice” system which means nothing.

Lonely Planet is at present at a 36% on Rotten Tomatoes with a couple of dozen critic critiques in. That’s undoubtedly the bottom rating for a Netflix authentic film for the reason that 15% Uglies a couple of weeks in the past. There isn’t a viewers rating in for the movie but, however we are able to head over to IMDB the place Lonely Planet at present has a not nice 6/10. That is written and directed by Susannah Grant, who wrote Erin Brockovich again in 2000, and a lot of different movies since. I actually, actually loved her 2019 mission Unbelievable, which she co-wrote with Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman. Right here’s the synopsis of Lonely Planet:

“A reclusive novelist arrives at a prestigious author’s retreat in Morocco, hoping the distant setting will unlock her author’s block. Whereas there, she meets a younger man — what begins as an acquaintanceship evolves into an intoxicating, life-altering love affair.”

So, the concept here’s a younger man falls for an older lady, and on this case, Hemsworth is 34 and Laura Dern is 57. A spot however not precisely something scandalous, to make certain. However critics are…not into it. Right here’s a sampling:

The Hollywood Reporter: “Neither uninteresting sufficient to be painful nor enjoyable sufficient to be participating, it is just too bland to make a lot of an impression in any respect.”

The New York Occasions: “The story isn’t so scorching. A minimum of the leads are. That’s not sufficient to make Lonely Planet a superb movie, however it is perhaps sufficient to get by all 94 minutes with out clicking on one thing else as an alternative. Perhaps.”

And since one out of three critiques are constructive, right here’s a kind of:

Guardian: “It’s higher, extra grounded and self-aware than anticipated, sufficient to beat the cliches and infrequently clunky dialogue. It’s a largely fulfilling addition to the welcome sub-genre about 40-plus, wanting ladies as thought-about, fascinating topics.”

It definitely is feasible you could take pleasure in it, however on the entire, the consensus is that Lonely Planet will not be nice, and a far cry from different top-rated Netflix authentic films which have arrived recently together with Insurgent Ridge. Totally different genres after all. So, make up your personal thoughts.

Observe me on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Decide up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller collection and The Earthborn Trilogy.