Is Jade Carey Sick? Gymnast Falls During Floor Exercise

U.S. gymnast Jade Carey pushed by means of some latest well being points to compete within the ladies’s gymnastics qualification spherical on Sunday, July 28.

The 24-year-old revealed to Olympics.com after a heartbreaking fall within the ground train — the occasion that earned her a gold medal in Tokyo — that she has been feeling sick and struggling to eat. She didn’t disclose a particular sickness.

“I simply haven’t been feeling nicely the previous few days and haven’t been in a position to eat or something,” she stated.

She continued, “I had, like, no power immediately and didn’t actually have a way of what was happening in my head. So, I simply form of needed folks to know that so, they know that there’s truly one thing mistaken.”

Throughout her ground routine, her final tumbling cross ended along with her on the bottom out of bounds.

Jade Carey falls on the finish of her ground routine through the gymnastics qualification spherical July 28. Tim Clayton – Corbis / Corbis through Getty Pictures

Retired Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman additionally spoke to Olympics.com and applauded Carey’s persistence.

“One of many hardest issues about sports activities is that irrespective of how a lot you put together you, generally the morning that you simply get up for a meet, you won’t be feeling nicely,” Raisman stated. “You may be jet lagged, chances are you’ll not have slept nicely, and fluke issues can occur. It’s simply so devastating to listen to that she hasn’t been feeling nicely. I hope that she is aware of that she did an unbelievable job.”

Information of Carey’s sickness comes after teammate Simone Biles additionally skilled ache through the opening spherical. Earlier than the ground train, Biles needed to briefly go away the mat to get her left ankle taped. Each Carey and Biles nonetheless delivered for Group USA, which ended the spherical within the lead with a complete rating of 172.296.

Learn on for what Carey has stated about her well being to this point within the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Is Jade Carey sick?

Carey opened up extra about how she has been feeling on X July 28.

In response to a tweet from journalist Scott Bregman about his Olympics.com article, she stated, “I haven’t been feeling the perfect the previous few days however I gave it all the things I had immediately.”

The gymnast added, “Thanks for all of the assist I’ve acquired. I’m so grateful,” with two pink coronary heart emoji.

After receiving a ten.633 rating on the ground, placing her out of the working to defend her gold medal, Carey rallied on the vault with a with a 14.433.

