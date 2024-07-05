Is It Too Late To Buy ZRO? LayerZero Price Soars 27% And This Might Be The Next Crypto To Explode

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The LayerZero worth surged 27% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $3.45 as of 04:26 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that skyrocketed 95% to $455 million.

LayerZero is a blockchain interoperability protocol that goals to offer a seamless method for various blockchains to speak with one another.

LayerZero Worth To Proceed Its Rally over The $3.6 Resistance

After its launch, the LayerZero worth retraced from the $3.60 resistance stage to the $2.52 assist zone, in accordance with knowledge from GeckoTerminal. Nevertheless, ZRO bulls managed to push the token again up from the $2.52 assist stage to the $3.60 resistance stage, forming a bullish rounding backside sample.

The ZRO worth is buying and selling nicely above each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Transferring Averages (SMAs), confirming a sustained bullish stance. The bulls are actually aiming to make use of the $2.78 and $3.00 ranges as main assist zones.

Furthermore, the Relative Power Index (RSI) nonetheless trades inside the overbought area, at present at 67, which exhibits that the token is overbought, however with the RSI dropping down.

The retracing RSI might be a sign that sellers are starting to ebook earnings, which may push the worth barely right down to the $3.03 assist stage, which coincides with the 50-day SMA.

Nevertheless, if the bulls capitalize on the rounding backside sample, the worth of LayerZero may soar, with the bulls focusing on $4.65.

In the meantime, because the LayerZero worth skyrockets, investor are piling into the Mega Cube (DICE) presale, a undertaking set to be the primary GambleFi undertaking on the Solana blockchain.

99Bitcoins, a crypto channel on YouTube, says that $DICE has the potential to surge 100X after its launch.

Mega Cube Presale Blasts Previous $1.58 Million – Greatest Crypto To Purchase Now?

Mega Cube (DICE) is a crypto on line casino and gaming platform that has over 11,000 lively customers who lock in additional than $50 million in bets each month.

DICE is the brand new, native token for Mega Cube On line casino, which continues to garner consideration within the crypto realm, having already amassed over $1.58 million in funding.

$DICE presale has raised $1.4 Million 🚀 Present tier worth: 0.075 💰

Present presale goal: $2M 💰 We’re implementing a number of tiered worth will increase, so be sure to safe your #DICE early! Remember, now you can make the most of your $DICE instantly in our Net and Telegram… pic.twitter.com/VAsI6u27aD — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) June 7, 2024

Mega On line casino additionally affords over 4,000 on line casino video games and offers entry to over 50 sports activities and eSports betting choices.

Participate within the #MegaDiceCasino Mega Saturday Slots Event 🎰 Win huge prizes each Saturday from 00:00 to 23:59 UTC! Stand an opportunity to be one of many prime 25 that may earn a share of the two,500 USDT Prize Pool! 🤑 Get in on the motion ⤵️https://t.co/snGB4Dm8Zv pic.twitter.com/pLoxDME2oK — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) June 29, 2024

Token holders can also share within the on line casino’s earnings every day by its distinctive staking system.

To hitch the presale, you should buy $DICE on the official web site right here for $0.0866 per token utilizing BNB, ETH, or SOL. You may also earn 10% on any purchases made by buyers you refer.

