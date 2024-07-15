Is It Too Late To Buy ZACK? Zack Morris Price Surges 57% And This Might Be The Next Crypto To Explode

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Zack Morris worth has surged 57% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.03836 as of two:25 a.m. EST on a forty five% pump in buying and selling quantity to $5.9 million.

The ZACK web site describes Zack Morris as a revered determine on Wall Avenue, “recognized for his squeezing of shorts skill and making tons of of thousands and thousands of {dollars} via high quality memes.”

Zack Morris Token Value Indicators A Rebound On A Double Backside Sample

The Zack Morris token is displaying indicators of a rebound, signalling a bullish pattern reversal across the $0.02511 assist stage. The value is consolidating and forming a double-bottom sample, which merchants interpret as a optimistic signal of a possible bullish reversal.

Following a decline from the $0.04513 resistance stage resulting from bearish strain, the bulls at the moment are gaining momentum and attracting extra shopping for exercise to provoke a bullish rally.

ZACKUSDT Evaluation (Supply: Tradingview)

The Zack Morris token reveals indicators of a comeback, pushed by optimistic traders who’ve stored its worth above the 50-day Easy Shifting Common (SMA). If the upward strain continues, the worth may surpass the 200-day SMA, confirming the rally forward.

Moreover, the Relative Energy Index (RSI) signifies a restoration from the oversold stage of 30, with sustained momentum pushing it previous the 50 midline stage.

Zack Morris Value Prediction

The Zack Morris worth bulls intention to reclaim its earlier excessive of $0.06126. They’re pushing for increased costs and discovering stable assist across the 50-day SMA.

With momentum rising on the $0.02537 assist space, the worth may goal reclaiming its all-time excessive at $0.1193 within the upcoming days. Continued momentum may also propel the worth above the 200-day SMA, signalling assist for the general bullish sentiment.

Nevertheless, if bears proceed to use downward strain, the worth may drop beneath the $0.02537 assist zone. This situation may lead bulls to retreat to the following assist stage at $0.01848.

WienerAI Presale Blasts Previous $7.2 million: The Subsequent 100X Meme Coin?

Merchants are piling into ZACK they usually’re additionally leaping on WienerAI ($WAI), a brand new dog-themed meme coin that mixes two of the most popular developments in crypto: AI and meme cash.

Sunday walks are simple when you do not have to fret about trades! Let WienerAI deal with all of it whilst you calm down 🌭🤖 pic.twitter.com/r427WHIT7O — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 7, 2024

WAI is an AI-powered meme coin that may supply a buying and selling bot designed to behave as an funding associate. The bot makes use of predictive expertise and a user-friendly interface to information cryptocurrency buying and selling choices.

Are you prepared to satisfy your AI buying and selling self? Unleash the ability of WienerAI and rework your buying and selling sport! 🌭🤖 pic.twitter.com/DU2BJdZLGG — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 4, 2024

WAI token holders can even earn passive earnings via the platform’s staking possibility, which presents a powerful annual share yield (APY) of 155%.

Based on 99Bitcoins, a well-liked crypto YouTube channel with over 700,000 subscribers, $WAI has the potential to surge 100X after its launch.

If you’re concerned about collaborating in a presale that’s already amassed greater than $7.2 million in funds, WAI tokens are at present obtainable for $0.00073. The presale is ready to finish in lower than 21 days, so don’t wait round too lengthy in case you plan to get entangled.

Purchase WAI tokens on the official web site right here utilizing ETH, BNB, USDT, or a financial institution card.

