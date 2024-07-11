Is It Too Late To Buy SPIKE? Spike Price Surges 16%, And This Might Be The Next Crypto To Explode

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Spike value has surged 16% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.03412 as of 6:15 p.m. EST on a 5% soar in buying and selling quantity to $7.3 million.

Spike is the primary documented drawing that Matt Furie, the creator of Pepe, ever made, says the venture’s web site.

“In crypto, it’s at all times the unique that finally ends up being essentially the most helpful,” it provides. “Cryptopunks, Ethereum, Bitcoin. The primary is at all times rewarded… whereas all the pieces after it’s seen as a type of by-product.”

Spike Worth Outlook: SPIKE Could Break Above The Falling Wedge Sample

The SPIKE value has skilled a slight decline after hitting a resistance level on the $0.04354 stage. Following this peak, a downtrend has shaped as bulls and bears vie for management, leading to a falling wedge sample, in response to GeckoTerminal information. Merchants usually see this sample as a sign for a possible bullish development reversal.

SPIKEUSDT Evaluation. Supply: Tradingview.com

SPIKE is under the 50-day Easy Shifting Common (SMA) however stays above the 200-day SMA, indicating some constructive momentum.

The Relative Power Index (RSI) has corrected from the overbought zone at 70, dropping barely under the midline to 46. In the meantime, the MACD indicator, though falling, helps the bearish development with diminishing inexperienced bars and a current crossover above the sign line, which has boosted bear confidence.

Nevertheless, for the reason that MACD stays above the impartial stage, there’s a excessive likelihood it might rebound, favouring the consumers and shifting momentum again to bullish.

Spike Worth Prediction: Bulls Could Proceed The Rally

The SPIKE value is poised for a big bull rally. The falling wedge sample boosts bullish momentum and pushes the worth in direction of its earlier excessive of $0.04354. Elevated momentum might drive the worth to a brand new excessive of $0.05372 within the coming weeks.

Nevertheless, if the bears acquire management, the worth might drop to the assist stage of $0.03286, aligning with the 200-day SMA. Continued downward stress might result in an extra decline, probably reaching the higher trendline of the wedge at $0.02919.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Presale Blasts Previous $2.4 Million

One other meme coin that’s surging together with SPIKE is the brand new meme coin presale Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), which has rocketed previous $2.4 million in funds raised.

Pepe Unchained stands out from different meme cash because of its native Layer 2 community, which presents exceptional velocity, scalability, and far decrease charges. And, extra importantly, it unchains PEPE from its unique, clunky, and limiting blockchain.

With transaction speeds 100 occasions sooner than most Ethereum-based meme cash, Pepe Unchained additionally consists of its personal blockchain explorer, considerably boosting its transaction capabilities.

Pepe is tough at work! His Layer 2 blockchain is popping out quickly. Keep tuned for the launch! 🐸 ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/ouHZNluT0n — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) July 5, 2024

Pepe Unchained rewards early consumers generously. Members within the present presale should buy the meme coin and make the most of an attractive staking alternative with a 783% Annual Proportion Yield.

Crypto YouTuber Jacob Bury says Pepe Unchained might be the subsequent 10x PEPE by-product.

traders should buy PEPU tokens for $0.0082927. Purchase quickly, although, as a result of a value hike is coming in lower than two days.

BUY PEPU utilizing ETH, USDT, BNB, or a financial institution card.

