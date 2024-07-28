Is It Too Late To Buy SOLYMPICS? Solympics Price Skyrockets 350%, But Experts Prefer This Other Olympics-Themed Meme Coin

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Solympics worth skyrocketed 350% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.003470 as of 03:55 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that surged to $4.89 million.

The brand new Solympics meme coin on the Solana blockchain goals to ascertain itself alongside different main blockchain titans.

Solympics Value To Proceed Its Surge To A New ATH

The Solympics worth soared after its launch yesterday to $0.0019 earlier than happening a correction to seek out assist at $0.000795, in accordance with information from GeckoTerminal. The value of Solympics then rebounded to type a rounding backside sample, which the bulls then used to push the token up, recording an all-time excessive at $0.0042.

SOLYMPICS worth bulls want to push the value up, capitalizing on the rounding backside sample, because the asset continues to commerce above the 50-day Easy Shifting Common (SMA).

Furthermore, the Relative Power Index (RSI) trades up inside the overbought area at 76, which exhibits continued optimism from traders. The RSI buying and selling inside the overbought area additionally exhibits that the token is at the moment overvalued, which can immediate sellers to begin reserving earnings.

If sellers begin promoting and take management of the value, the value could first consolidate inside the $0.0035 vary earlier than retracing again to the $0.0020 assist zone.

Nonetheless, if the bulls proceed with the upward trajectory, capitalizing on the rounding backside sample, they may propel the value as much as a brand new ATH at $0.00456.

In the meantime, traders are additionally dashing to purchase one other Olympics-themed token known as The Meme Video games (MGME), which has already amassed over $225K in lower than every week after its launch.

In accordance with Jacob Bury, a well-liked crypto analyst on YouTube, $MGME has the potential to surge 10X after its launch.

The Meme Video games Presale Garners Over $225K In 6 Days – Greatest Meme Coin To Purchase Now?

The Meme Video games challenge attracts inspiration from the 2024 Olympics, mixing crypto meme coin enthusiasm with the spirit of athletic competitors.

The challenge is an progressive gamified meme token that mixes widespread crypto meme coin characters. This distinctive idea rewards presale patrons with token bonuses for successful occasions, which provides an thrilling aggressive factor.

CRYPTO BREAKING NEWS

The Meme Video games raises over $100K on opening day of presale. The Meme Video games presale raises over $100K in its first 24 hours, capturing consideration within the booming memecoin sector. #partnercontent examine us out @ https://t.co/8dh137buUp pic.twitter.com/YwzyP2glE4 — InnovatekMobile (@Neome_com) July 17, 2024

Contributors in The Meme Video games presale can select between Dogecoin, Pepe, DogWifHat, Brett, and Turbo and watch as they compete for gold medals.

Token holders even have an opportunity to earn passive revenue from the challenge’s staking mechanism, which presents an annual proportion yield (APY) of 1,137%.

You should buy $MGME tokens now for $0.00905 every. With a worth hike coming in lower than three days, purchase quickly to lock in one of the best deal.

To affix the presale, purchase $MGME from the official web site right here utilizing ETH, BNB, USDT, or a financial institution card. Purchase now to win a 25% bonus in your funding.

