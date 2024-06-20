Is It Too Late To Buy RLB? Rollbit Coin Price Pumps 21% And This Might Be The Next Crypto To Explode

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Rollbit Coin worth surged 21% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.07485 as of 10:34 p.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that skyrocketed 55% to $3.6 million.

Rollbit Coin Value To Maintain Its Surge Over The Falling Wedge

The Rollbit Coin worth has been on a downtrend throughout the falling wedge sample for the reason that starting of Could. Nevertheless, the bulls appear to be utilizing the $0.060 help to propel the token over the decrease boundary of the falling wedge sample because it crosses the higher boundary of the wedge, in keeping with information from GeckoTerminal.

The latest surge has resulted within the token lastly breaching the $0.062 and $0.07381 resistances (each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Transferring Averages (SMAs). This reveals the final upward potential for the token.

Furthermore, the Relative Energy Index (RSI) trades up throughout the 70-overbought area, which is a sign of intense shopping for stress and continued investor optimism.

The Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) additionally reveals the continuation of a robust bullish stance to the upside, with the MACD line (blue) crossing above the sign line (orange), forming a bullish crossover. A bullish crossover, with the inexperienced bars on the histogram extending above the impartial line, reveals that RLB is on optimistic momentum.

Rollbit Coin Value Prediction

A protracted-term evaluation of the Rollbit Coin worth reveals a bullish bias, with RLB hovering above the higher boundary of the falling wedge sample as they aim $0.10.

Nevertheless, the 50-day SMA nonetheless trades beneath the 200-day SMA, which kinds a dying cross round $0.115. A dying cross may present that RLB remains to be on a downward development, which may push the bears to exert extra stress. In such a situation, RLB may retreat to the help zone round $0.05449, performing as a cushion towards downward stress.

In the meantime, because the Rollbit Coin worth skyrockets, GameFi lovers are additionally piling right into a surging different referred to as Mega Cube, a venture set to be the primary GambleFi venture on the Solana blockchain.

99Bitcoins, a crypto channel on YouTube, says that $DICE has the potential to surge 100X after its launch.

Mega Cube Presale Blasts Previous $1.4 Million – Greatest Different To Rollbit?

Mega Cube (DICE) is a crypto on line casino and gaming platform that has over 11,000 energetic customers who lock in additional than $50 million in bets each month. DICE is the brand new, native token for Mega Cube On line casino, which continues to garner consideration within the crypto realm after amassing over $1.4 million in funding in its presale.

$DICE presale has raised $1.4 Million 🚀 Present tier worth: 0.075 💰

Present presale goal: $2M 💰 We’re implementing a number of tiered worth will increase, so be certain to safe your #DICE early! Remember, now you can make the most of your $DICE immediately in our Net and Telegram… pic.twitter.com/VAsI6u27aD — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) June 7, 2024

You may as well get pleasure from over 4,000 on line casino video games and have entry to over 50 sports activities and eSports betting choices.

A $2.25 million airdrop giveaway is nicely underway and is at present in season two. Token holders can win a most airdrop of $37,500 by wagering $5,000 or extra between Could 15 and June 28 to have a chance to seize a portion of the $750,000 season two giveaway.

The $DICE Season 2 Airdrop is STILL LIVE – Earn Your Share of a $750,000 AIRDROP! 🚨💰 Need a piece of the motion? Simply wager $5000 or extra between Could 15 and 28 June, 2024, and you may declare your share of the $750,000 airdrop! 😍 With a most airdrop of $37,500 per participant,… pic.twitter.com/YiFxEUucRx — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) May 31, 2024

Token holders can also share within the on line casino’s earnings every day by means of a singular staking system that might be unveiled later.

To affix the presale, you should buy $DICE on the official web site right here for $0.075 per token utilizing BNB, ETH, or SOL. You may as well earn 10% on any purchases made by buyers you refer.

