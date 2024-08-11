Is It Too Late to Buy NEIRO? Neiro Ethereum Price Skyrockets 58% And This Might Be The Next Crypto To Explode

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Neiro Ethereum Value skyrocketed 58% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.2095 as of 4.10 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that climbed 4% to $34.8 million.

Neiro Ethereum was impressed by the sister of the legendary Shiba Inu Kabosu, the canine that impressed the Doge meme. After Kabosu’s passing, the legendary canine’s proprietor launched their new Shiba Inu, Neiro, to the world, and it didn’t take lengthy earlier than Neiro’s crypto equal emerged.

Many began contemplating NEIRO the brand new DOGE, and whereas the unique Dogecoin remains to be the reigning meme coin, Neiro Ethereum blew up after launch.

As some within the meme coin group have identified, the challenge has been hitting main milestones even sooner than a number of the meme coin sector’s largest and most promising cryptos.

For instance, PEPE wanted 10 days to hit the market cap of $200 million, whereas NEIRO did it in solely 6 days. Because of this group members appear sure that NEIRO is the subsequent DOGE.

$NEIRO blows my thoughts, and right here’s why 🤯 $PEPE went to $200M MC in 10 days, and $NEIRO did it in ONLY 6 DAYS! This must be the subsequent $DOGE just because the proprietor has now purchased a brand new canine and known as it $NEIRO. Truthfully, generally the obvious guess is the guess it is best to… — Kazi (@TheCryptoKazi) August 5, 2024

Neiro Ethereum Value Prediction

Neiro Ethereum has seen a serious value surge within the final 24 hours — one that originally led it to $0.2306 earlier than the token noticed a slight rejection. Whereas it has been making an attempt to get better and take one other try at breaching the resistance, it’s attainable {that a} new value drop is coming within the close to future.

Proper now, the meme coin’s Bollinger bands are extraordinarily huge, which suggests a serious bullish sentiment amongst merchants. Nonetheless, with regards to its Relative Power Index (RSI) worth, it just lately ventured deep into the overbought zone, to the worth of 84.13.

Whereas it has since seen a drop from the overbought zone, it’s as soon as once more approaching its edge, which suggests {that a} sharp drop may occur as merchants are probably ready for a possibility to take revenue.

That is additional strengthened by the truth that most cryptos have began seeing the start of one other bearish wave so far as their hourly efficiency is anxious. They’re nonetheless buying and selling within the inexperienced on a 24-hour foundation, however on their 1h charts, most are actually buying and selling within the purple, together with Bitcoin, which is down by 1.5%, with its value sinking to $55k.

Given NEIRO’s current sharp surge, the token might even see an equally sharp correction, and merchants who’re considering of shopping for it now must be cautious, and it might probably be higher to attend for a correction to happen, after which purchase the dip.

Promising Different to Neiro Ethereum

Whereas Neiro Ethereum Value is prone to see a correction in hours to come back, merchants nonetheless produce other choices, notably with regards to cryptocurrencies which might be nonetheless in presale.

Tokens like Mega Cube (DICE) aren’t solely immune to cost volatility whereas within the ICO stage, however additionally they have an affordable probability of seeing a serious value surge as soon as their ICO ends.

Mega Cube itself is a brand new cryptocurrency launched by the Mega Cube on line casino, to function its native token, and permit the platform’s customers to guess on over 4,000 video games and quite a few sports activities whereas utilizing crypto.

The platform started operations final yr, permitting customers to wager utilizing a wide range of different cash and tokens, however now, it’s engaged on its native digital foreign money.

Greater than that, by turning into DICE holders, traders can achieve sure distinctive advantages. DICE holders are entitled to obtain every day rewards that may depend upon Mega Cube on line casino’s efficiency. They get early chicken bonuses in the event that they purchase DICE whereas it’s nonetheless in presale, and so they get entry to restricted version NFTs.

Haven’t purchased $DICE but? Observe the hyperlink under to purchase in a number of straightforward steps – not satisfied, view our causes under ⤵️ BUY $DICE HERE: https://t.co/E5WFsXQhfQ Present Value: 1 $DICE = $0.100254 🚀 Right here’s why $DICE is ready to turn out to be the main GameFi token, outpacing all… pic.twitter.com/Y3KZDxmkHH — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) July 31, 2024

They can even be capable of obtain referral rewards, guess on any Mega Cube recreation or sport, and certain extra down the highway. The challenge’s distinctive staking mannequin permits stakers to earn a share of the on line casino’s every day income.

Crypto YouTuber TodayTrader says DICE can be an ”straightforward 100x” after launching and calls it ”The #1 GameFI Coin On Solana.”

For all of those causes, the DICE presale already raised over $1.68 million, whereas its token sells for under $0.105266 and will be purchased with SOL, BNB, or ETH.

Purchase DICE on the official web site right here.

