Is It Too Late To Buy MOTHER? Mother Iggy Price Pumps 9% As Holders Pivot To This AI Meme Coin For 100X Gains

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Mom Iggy worth has pumped 9% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.1655 as of seven:30 a.m. EST on an 88% surge in buying and selling quantity to $81 million.

The surge comes after Iggy Azalea introduced that holders of the $MOTHER token will quickly have the ability to use it to purchase cellphones and month-to-month plans when she relaunches her co-founded telecommunications firm.

MOTHER is a meme coin launched by Iggy Azalea on the Solana blockchain. It has skyrocketed 912% prior to now two weeks, elevating its market capitalization to $260 million.

Mom Iggy Worth Rebounds On A Decrease Trendline Of The Bullish Pennant

Mom Iggy worth signifies an uptrend, transferring from a help degree of $0.01247 to a resistance degree of $0.2497. Nevertheless, the bulls have hit some resistance, permitting the bears to push the value down a bit. This back-and-forth motion has shaped a bullish pennant, a sample merchants typically look to as a sign for a continued bullish pattern.

MOTHERUSD Evaluation(Supply: Dextools.io)

The worth trades above the 50 and 21 easy transferring averages, indicating constructive momentum. Furthermore, the transferring common cross formation might catapult the costs above the pennant resulting in a brand new all-time excessive for MOTHER worth.

Regardless of being in a downward pattern, the Relative Power Index (RSI) nonetheless trades above the 50 midline degree, indicating an opportunity for the RSI to rally again to the 70 overbought degree.

The Shifting Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator additionally helps this bullish outlook, with the blue common line crossing the sign line up above the impartial degree. The histogram inexperienced bars additionally reinforce confidence in a possible worth improve.

Mom Iggy Worth Bulls Poised For A Bull Rally

The bullish pennant sample is boosting bullish momentum and pushing the value in the direction of an all-time excessive of $0.2498. Moreover, the 50 SMA might assist the bulls push the value above the pennant as bulls intention for a brand new all-time excessive at $0.3455.

Nevertheless, if the bears proceed the correction, they may ship the value under the 50 SMA to the $0.1296 help degree under the decrease boundary of the bullish pennant. Continued downward stress might trigger an additional drop to $0.0717.

WienerAI Meme Coin Presale Surges In the direction of $6 Million

In the meantime, because the MOTHER worth continues to surge, traders are dashing to purchase the brand new dog-themed meme coin WienerAI (WAI), which has raised over $5.6 million in its presale.

We’re forming an unstoppable Military of Sausages!! 🌭🌭🌭 An unimaginable $5.5M raised in mere days and no signal of slowing down 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/q2R7xqLE02 — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 12, 2024

WienerAI is planning a novel buying and selling bot to mix the perfect of dog-themed enjoyable, sausages, and superior AI expertise.

The challenge will present superior predictive options and a user-friendly interface that helps holders uncover promising alternatives within the crypto market. Merely ask WienerAI to search out the subsequent prime commerce, and it’ll present a market evaluation to boost your buying and selling success.

Greater than only a bot–WienerAI is your final crypto buying and selling companion. We’re delighted to share some sneak peeks with our unimaginable and supportive group. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/kR8ypeJycj — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 11, 2024

What’s extra, you possibly can effortlessly trade belongings on decentralized exchanges with out issues about MEV (Miner Extractable Worth) and luxuriate in fee-free transactions.

As soon as a commerce is made, simply monitor your positions, and your swap historical past with the easy-to-use Person Interface. WienerAI is about to blow your thoughts. Keep tuned for extra sneak peeks as we transfer nearer to launch! (4/4) pic.twitter.com/cK5oKLcQ5G — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 11, 2024

With 20% of its token provide particularly allotted for staking, traders holding WAI tokens can earn a powerful annual yield of 200%.

ClayBro, a well known analyst and YouTuber with 130k subscribers, believes WienerAI has “wonderful potential” and says he’s purchased it himself.

WAI tokens are priced at $0.000718 every.

Purchase WAI right here utilizing ETH, BNB, USDT, or a financial institution card earlier than a worth hike in about two days.

Associated Articles

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Sport Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

