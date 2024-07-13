Is It Too Late To Buy MINU? Minu Price Pumps 7% And This Might Be The Next Crypto To Explode

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Minu value climbed 7% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.0000002240 as of 03:56 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that skyrocketed 40% to $1.3 million.

Minu Worth Set For A Rebound Over The Rectangle Sample

The Minu value dropped from the $0.0000004220 resistance zone on the finish of June, because the bulls retreated to the $0.0000002354 assist zone, based on knowledge from GeckoTerminal.

The worth of Minu has since been shifting between horizontal assist and resistance ranges, because the bulls seek for a breakout above the rectangle sample.

MINU value trades barely beneath each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Transferring Averages (SMAs), however nonetheless throughout the rectangle. The 2 SMAs provide instant resistance zones at $0.0000002263 and $0.0000002569, respectively.

The Relative Energy Index (RSI) can be buying and selling up in the direction of the 70-overbought area, presently at 56, a sign that consumers are presently shopping for however nonetheless throughout the equilibrium part.

There’s a bullish crossover because the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) line (blue) crosses above the sign line (orange), which can encourage the bulls to maintain shopping for. That is additional supported by the inexperienced bars extending above the impartial line, which exhibits that MINU is presently on constructive momentum.

Minu Worth Prediction

The Minu value evaluation on the 1-hour chart exhibits that the bulls are set to push the value of Minu over the rectangle, as they aim $0.0000004266.

Nevertheless, in an inverse state of affairs, if the value breaks beneath the rectangle sample at $0.0000001986, the bears could push MINU to the subsequent assist stage at $0.0000001824.

In the meantime, because the Minu value bulls search for higher shopping for factors, gaming fans are piling into the Mega Cube (DICE) presale, a undertaking that’s set to be the primary GambleFi undertaking on the Solana blockchain.

99Bitcoins, a well-liked crypto channel on Youtube with over 700,000 subscribers, says that $DICE might probably soar 100X after its launch.

An Enticing GameFi Crypto Mega Cube Blasts Previous $1.6 Million

The Mega Cube presale has already amassed greater than $1.6 million in funding. DICE is the native token for Mega Cube On line casino, a crypto on line casino and gaming platform that has over 11,000 month-to-month customers who lock in additional than $50 million in month-to-month wagers.

🎉 $DICE is LIVE once more! 🎉 Now you can use $DICE straight on Mega Cube On line casino and Telegram! 🍾 If you wager with $DICE, you unlock entry to: Unique cashbacks$DICE-specific promotions and tournaments

Staking with unbelievable APYs

Entry into upcoming airdrops

And far… pic.twitter.com/qvIW0mqtgA — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) July 2, 2024

The platform provides over 4,000 on line casino video games and entry to over 50 sports activities and eSports betting choices.

The workforce goals to emulate and even surpass the success of sector titan Rollbit Coin (RLB), which has skyrocketed over 8,000% from its all-time low, based on CoinGecko.

The undertaking additionally provides a singular staking function that allows holders to share a number of the on line casino’s earnings.

Thrilling Information, DICE Group! 🚀 Within the final 48 hours, an enormous 3M $DICE has been staked! 💎 Don’t miss out on this momentum. Be part of the motion and stake your $DICE now! 🌟 Purchase and stake $DICE right here: https://t.co/Pk6R16oOKk pic.twitter.com/DB2asmB2gC — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) July 5, 2024

To affix the presale, you should purchase $DICE on the official web site right here for $0.09093 per token utilizing BNB, ETH, or SOL. You can even earn 10% on any purchases made by buyers you refer.

Associated Information

Mega Cube – Latest GambleFi Token Established Crypto Betting Model

Featured In Cointelegraph – First Licensed Telegram On line casino

Presale Stay Now – megadicetoken.com

