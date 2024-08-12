Is It Too Late To Buy MEW? Cat In A Dogs World Price Soars 16% And This Might Be The Next Crypto To Explode

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Cat In A Canines World worth surged 16% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.005872 as of three a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that slid 2% to $197.9 million.

MEW is a well-liked cat-based meme coin that launched in March. The mission attracted consideration shortly, positioning itself as an underdog in a dog-dominated meme coin sector, and this allowed it to safe fairly a little bit of help from the group.

The most recent surge within the MEW worth got here quickly after the mission built-in with Travala, which was introduced on August 1.

The corporate now permits customers to e-book over 3 million resorts and flights globally utilizing MEW tokens as a fee technique, and with the vacation season at full energy, the timing was undoubtedly working in MEW’s favor.

📢NEW INTEGRATION: $MEW is LIVE on Travala!🎉 You may NOW BOOK over 3 million resorts & flights globally with $MEW 🌍✈️

To rejoice, enter the giveaway: 1️⃣ Observe @MewsWorld & @travalacom

2️⃣❤️ & 🔁this put up

3️⃣Publish a cute cat image👇 🏆 Prizes: 1x $500, 2x $250

Ends August 8 pic.twitter.com/LV79JVxr1u — Travala.com 🏨 ✈️ (@travalacom) August 1, 2024

On the identical day, Coinbase Merchants introduced on X that Coinbase Superior is introducing perpetual futures for MEW.

Feeling like a cat in a canine’s world? Then Coinbase Superior has you lined with our upcoming perpetual future itemizing MEW. Coming to you reside together with MEME and JASMY. The opening of MEW-PERP, MEME-PERP, and JASMY-PERP markets will start on or after 9:30am UTC 8 AUG 2024. pic.twitter.com/Y0mDPfdKek — Coinbase Merchants (@coinbasetraders) August 1, 2024

The mix of those constructive occasions and the meme coin market getting bullish at simply the fitting time allowed MEW to spike up over the past two days, going from $0.003453 on August 5 to $0.006236 earlier at the moment, August 7.

Cat In A Canines World Value Prediction

The MEW worth has seen a big worth enhance over the past two days, going up from a help at $0.0031 to a resistance at $0.0060. Nevertheless, proper now, the mission is displaying indicators of an upcoming correction, which is more likely to happen over the following few hours.

Its Bollinger bands have considerably narrowed over the past a number of hours, solely to then abruptly widen once more, and as soon as once more begin narrowing. This means that MEW was nonetheless buying and selling in opposition to the market, pushing the higher band additional up, however in some unspecified time in the future, it misplaced its energy, and the worth is now quickly approaching the decrease band, which is a bearish sign.

Moreover, the mission’s Relative Power Index (RSI) worth — a metric that exhibits whether or not merchants are shopping for or promoting — has dropped from the overbought zone at 70.09 to 47.33. Proper now, which means the token’s RSI dropped to the impartial zone, nevertheless it stays to be seen whether or not it can proceed its drop to the oversold space.

If it does, the worth will seemingly proceed its descent alongside the RSI rating. Nevertheless, this might additionally present a possibility for merchants keen to take the danger and purchase the dip. With the following weekend approaching, the crypto sector will seemingly begin seeing one other short-term rally inside days, so shopping for MEW with its worth as little as attainable after which ready for it to surge once more may very well be a possibility to make some revenue.

Merchants ought to nonetheless give you their very own predictions and punctiliously analyze the market earlier than they resolve which transfer to make, and even then, do not forget that the market stays extremely unstable and unpredictable.

Even so, the crypto business is nice at offering alternatives, even when they do include pretty excessive threat.

Promising Different To Cat In A Canines World

Proper now, Cat In A Canines World is displaying indicators of what could be a powerful correction. The excellent news is that there are options for crypto buyers who don’t wish to look forward to the worth to drop and solely then be capable of purchase the dip.

One different is a unique sort of crypto that’s in presale now and thus resistant to the volatility of the crypto market. It’s referred to as Mega Cube (DICE), a number one crypto on line casino with greater than 10,000 lively customers who lock in wagers of greater than $50 million each month.

It’s now launching its DICE token. Whereas Mega Cube will proceed to permit customers to put wagers utilizing different cryptos, DICE might be rather more deeply built-in with its platform.

DICE comes with many advantages for its holders, comparable to the power to grant them day by day rewards, entry to restricted version NFTs, early chicken bonuses for presale buyers, and extra.

Haven’t purchased $DICE but? Observe the hyperlink beneath to purchase in just a few simple steps – not satisfied, view our causes beneath ⤵️ BUY $DICE HERE: https://t.co/E5WFsXQhfQ Present Value: 1 $DICE = $0.100254 🚀 Right here’s why $DICE is ready to grow to be the main GameFi token, outpacing all… pic.twitter.com/Y3KZDxmkHH — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) July 31, 2024

In style crypto YouTuber Zach Humphries, who has over 149k subscribers, speculated that it may very well be the following 10x gem and sees it as a possible new Rollbit Coin.

To date, the mission’s ICO has raised over $1.68 million. DICE tokens at present promote for $0.105266 every and will be purchased with SOL, ETH, or BNB. With a worth hike coming in about 12 days, don’t wait too lengthy in the event you plan to speculate.

Go to the official DICE web site right here.

