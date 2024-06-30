Is It Too Late To Buy MAGA? MAGA Price Soars 22% And This Might Be The Next Crypto to Explode

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The MAGA worth jumped 22% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.0003740 as of 05:48 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that skyrocketed 82% to $133 million.

This comes as a survey reveals that former President Donald Trump is main President Biden within the swing state of Georgia by 5 factors. The ballot occurred as the 2 put together to sq. off this week in a debate within the state’s capital.

In 2020, Biden flipped Georgia blue for the primary time in a long time, making it a pivotal battleground state.

Trump’s rising reputation has been seen in lots of so-called PolitiFi meme cash, with Tremendous Trump (STRUMP) hovering 31% and Free Trump (TRUMP) climbing 10%.

MAGA Value Set To Maintain Its Rally Over The Consolidation Channel

After its launch on Might 17, the MAGA worth soared by a markup part to an all-time excessive of $0.0007379 on Might 27, in response to knowledge from GeckoTerminal.

The value of MAGA has been on a downtrend since then, because the bears drove the token to the $0.0001878 assist zone. MAGA worth has since been buying and selling throughout the consolidation channel, because the bulls goal for a serious breakout above the channel.

MAGA worth trades gracefully above each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Shifting Averages (SMAs), a affirmation of the bullish rally to the upside.

Furthermore, the Relative Power Index (RSI) additionally reveals that consumers have an higher hand over the sellers, with the RSI climbing up in direction of the 70-overbought area, presently at 65.

The Shifting Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) can be bullish, with the MACD line (blue) crossing above the sign line (orange), forming a bullish crossover.

MAGA Value Prediction

The MAGA worth evaluation on the 4-hour chart reveals a robust bullish bias, with the bulls pushing the value of MAGA above the consolidation channel, as they aim the $0.00060 resistance degree.

Nonetheless, the 50-day SMA nonetheless trades under the 200-day SMA, which might push the bears to exert strain. Moreover, with the RSI hovering, it reveals that the token is overbought, which can drive the bears to start out reserving earnings.

In such a state of affairs, the bears might push MAGA again to the consolidation channel, because the bulls retreat to $0.000254, coinciding with the 50-day SMA.

In the meantime, because the MAGA worth bulls goal to push the token greater, buyers have pushed the brand new GameFi venture Mega Cube (DICE) previous $1.5 million in presale.

Mega Cube Soars Previous $1.5 Million In Presale – Finest Crypto to Purchase Now?

Mega Cube, which is about to be the primary GambleFi venture on the Solana blockchain, is shaking up the gaming panorama.

The platform is a prime model within the crypto on line casino area, having garnered over 11,000 lively gamers and exceeding $50 million in wagers each month. The platform additionally offers entry to over 4,000 on line casino video games, in addition to over 50 sports activities and eSports betting choices.

Expertise Comfortable Hour on #CopaAmerica and #EURO2024 Tournaments each Tuesday & Saturday, 16:00-21:00 UTC! 🏆 Double Event factors till July thirteenth! ⚽️ Take a look at Mega Cube on line casino for unimaginable betting and unbeatable odds! 🔥 Be a part of now 👇https://t.co/FjIFjfAnCY pic.twitter.com/2GF8olHDCJ — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) June 25, 2024

DICE goals to problem on line casino sector titan Rollbit (RLB), which is up greater than 7,800% from its all-time low.

Customers even have the chance to seize a portion of season 2’s $750,000 airdrop giveaway. All they have to do is wager $5,000 on or extra earlier than June 28. One other $750,000 shall be up for grabs in season 3.

The $DICE Season 2 Airdrop is STILL LIVE – 3 DAYS LEFT – Earn Your Share of a $750,000 AIRDROP! 🚨💰 Need a piece of the motion? Simply wager $5000 or extra between Might 15 and 28 June 2024, and you may declare your share of the $750,000 airdrop! 😍 With a most airdrop of $37,500… pic.twitter.com/QjsrRddde4 — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) June 25, 2024

Based on 99Bitcoins, a outstanding YouTube crypto channel, $DICE might doubtlessly soar 100X after its launch.

To affix the presale, you should purchase $DICE on the official web site right here for $0.0825 per token utilizing BNB, ETH, or SOL. You can too earn 10% on any purchases made by buyers you refer.

