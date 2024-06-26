Is it Too late To Buy LISTA? Lista Dao Price Soars 43% On Binance Listing And This Might Be The Next Crypto To Explode

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Lista Dao value soared 43% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.8122 as of 03:45 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that skyrocketed 413% to $578 million.

This comes after the token was listed for buying and selling on the Binance trade, the world’s main blockchain ecosystem and digital asset trade.

Lista Dao Worth Prediction – Bulls Goal New ATH at $0.90

The Lista Dao value, after its launch, went on a consolidation part, ranging between $0.7147 and $0.6289, with the bulls struggling to realize dominance over the bears.

The LISTA bulls appear to have gained the competition, pushing the token over the consolidation channel to an all-time excessive (ATH) of $0.8428, knowledge from GeckoTerminal exhibits. At this stage, the bulls are capitalizing on the help stage round $0.79 to maintain pushing the token above.

LISTA value trades nicely above each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Transferring Averages (SMAs), which now act because the fast help ranges at $0.7981 and $0.7107, respectively.

The Relative Energy Index (RSI) is at present buying and selling throughout the 50-midline stage, at present at 49, exhibiting that LISTA is at present in equilibrium, because the bulls gear up for one more bullish stance above.

As per the Lista Dao value evaluation, the token is on robust bullish momentum, with traders and holders wanting so as to add their positions to push the value of Lista Dao to a brand new ATH at $0.90.

Nonetheless, if the bears exert stress at this stage, the LISTA value might retrace again to the $0.7107 stage (200-day SMA).

In the meantime, because the Lista Dao value soars, so, too, does the ICO of Mega Cube, a GameFi challenge that’s set to be the primary GambleFi platform on the Solana blockchain.

GameFi Sensation Mega Cube Zooms Previous $1.5 Million—Subsequent 100X Crypto?

Mega Cube (DICE) has been shaking up the gaming panorama after roaring previous the $1.5 million mark in its presale.

$DICE presale has raised $1.4 Million 🚀 Present tier value: 0.075 💰

Present presale goal: $2M 💰 We’re implementing a number of tiered value will increase, so ensure to safe your #DICE early! Remember, now you can make the most of your $DICE immediately in our Internet and Telegram… pic.twitter.com/VAsI6u27aD — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) June 7, 2024

The platform stands out as a prime model within the crypto on line casino area, boasting over 11,000 lively gamers and exceeding $50 million in wagers each month.

$DICE goals to problem on line casino sector titan Rollbit Coin (RLB), which has surged 8,000% from its all-time low.

DICE holders have entry to over 4,000 on line casino video games, in addition to over 50 sports activities and eSports betting choices.

They will additionally take part within the challenge’s $2.25 million airdrop, divided into three seasons with rewards of $750,000 every. Customers qualify by staying lively on its web site and wagering $5,000 or extra earlier than June 28 to have a chance to seize a portion of the $750,000 season 2 giveaway.

The $DICE Season 2 Airdrop is STILL LIVE – Earn Your Share of a $750,000 AIRDROP! 🚨💰 Desire a piece of the motion? Simply wager $5000 or extra between Could 15 and 28 June, 2024, and you can declare your share of the $750,000 airdrop! 😍 With a most airdrop of $37,500 per participant,… pic.twitter.com/YiFxEUucRx — Mega Cube On line casino (@megadice) May 31, 2024

99Bitcoins, a well-liked YouTube channel with over 700,000 subscribers, says that $DICE is a gem that would doubtlessly soar 100X after its launch.

To affix the presale, you should buy $DICE on the official web site right here for $0.075 per token utilizing BNB, ETH, or SOL. You may as well earn 10% on any purchases made by traders you refer.

