Is It Too Late To Buy Jeo Boden? BODEN Price Skyrockets 79% And Experts Say This Might Be The Next Crypto To Explode

The Jeo Boden value soared 79% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.046 as of 03:50 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that skyrocketed 130% to $8 million.

Jeo Boden Value Set To Surge Over The Falling Wedge

The Jeo Boden has been on a downtrend since mid-Might, falling throughout the falling wedge sample. In line with BODEN’s value evaluation on GeckoTerminal, the bulls are utilizing the $0.016 assist stage to push the token up.

The worth of Jeo Boden trades barely above the 50-day Easy Shifting Common (SMA), which now acts because the speedy assist stage at $0.040, affirming the looming bullish rally. If the bulls maintain the surge, the token may overcome the $0.118 resistance stage (200-day SMA).

In line with the token’s Relative Power Index (RSI), consumers are actively shopping for, with the RSI hovering previous the 50-midline stage, to presently commerce at 60.

The bullish crossover, fashioned by the blue Shifting Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) line crossing above the orange sign line, affirms the bullish momentum of the token.

The inexperienced bars on the histogram additionally prolong over the impartial line. This is a sign that the token is on a constructive momentum.

Jeo Boden Value Prediction

An evaluation of Jeo Boden’s value on the 4-hour chart reveals a looming bullish rally over the falling wedge sample, with traders concentrating on costs above $0.48.

Nonetheless, in an inverse state of affairs, if the bears begin reserving income from the latest surge, the worth of Jeo Boden could drop to the $0.033 assist zone.

As Boden value bulls gear up for a rally, some traders are additionally shopping for into a brand new Base chain meme token referred to as Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ).

DAWGZ goals to capitalize on the success of Base meme cash and problem its meme coin titan, $Brett, which has soared 15,070% from its all-time low.

Base Dawg Presale Seems to be To Outshine Brett As Largest Base Meme Token

Base Dawgz lives primarily on Base however it additionally affords interoperability with varied blockchains, together with Ethereum, Solana, Binance Sensible Chain, and AVAX.

Base Dawgz makes use of cutting-edge Web3 know-how like Wormhole and Portal Bridge to allow customers to navigate the decentralized world effortlessly.

This enables for seamless transactions throughout varied blockchain ecosystems and unmatched multi-chain capabilities.

This has helped make DAWGZ very talked-about amongst traders, who’ve already invested greater than $2.4 million within the challenge.

🚀 #BaseDawgz Replace 🐶

🌐 @BaseDawgz ($DAWGZ), the brand new Doge-themed meme coin, leverages Wormhole and Portal Bridge applied sciences for seamless cross-chain buying and selling.

🔗 Raised over $2.3 million in a month, showcasing the robust enchantment of #memecoin metadata.

DAWGZ lately launched a staking function that enables token holders to begin incomes rewards. The group has allotted 1.69 billion $DAWGZ tokens, or 20% of its complete provide of 8.4 billion tokens, for this objective.

That’s a lift for $DAWGZ, giving a stronger incentive for traders to carry tokens to earn passive earnings.

Collaborating within the “Be Social for Airdrop” marketing campaign permits holders to earn extra. Merely create and share memes or different content material on X to build up factors, which might later be redeemed for DAWGZ.

In line with Jacob Bury, a crypto analyst on YouTube with over 41K subscribers, $DAWGZ has the potential to pump by 100X after launch.

In case you are to take part in the presale, you should buy DAWGZ tokens for 0.0061 every. However don’t wait too lengthy as a result of the worth will improve in just a little greater than six days.

You should purchase DAWGZ tokens on the official web site right here utilizing ETH, USDT, BUSD, or USDC.

