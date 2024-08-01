Is It Too Late To Buy HAMMY? Sad Hamster Price Soars 50%, And This Might Be The Next Crypto To Explode

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Unhappy Hamster value has jumped by 50% over the past 24 hours to commerce at $0.025674 as of 6:10 p.m. EST, topping the trending charts on CoinGecko.

Unhappy Hamster Value Overview: The place is HAMMY Headed?

Taking a look at an in-depth evaluation, we see that the Unhappy Hamster value has just lately spiked, reaching a excessive of $0.02527 after which retracing barely. The present value reveals a slight upward motion from its current low of $0.02508.

The Alligator indicator traces are intertwined, suggesting that the market is perhaps consolidating. The current value motion is above the Alligator’s lips, tooth, and jaw, which could point out a possible bullish breakout if the value sustains above these ranges.

The quantity reveals a spike correlating with the value surge, indicating robust shopping for curiosity in the course of the value improve. Nevertheless, quantity has barely decreased in the course of the consolidation part.

Alternatively, the Cash Move Index (MFI) is within the overbought zone (above 80), indicating that the asset is perhaps overbought, and a possible correction might be on the horizon.

The Unhappy Hamster value is above the Alligator’s lips, tooth, and jaw, suggesting a possible continuation of the upward pattern if the value stays above these ranges. The upward trending SMA and up to date value spike with excessive quantity are additionally bullish indicators.

The MFI signifies that the asset is within the overbought zone, which could result in a pullback or correction. The intertwined Alligator traces counsel market indecision and consolidation, requiring affirmation of a breakout or breakdown.

Merchants ought to look ahead to sustained value motion above the Alligator indicator’s traces and observe the MFI for any indicators of a pattern reversal. Monitoring the quantity for any important modifications may present further affirmation of market path.

15-minute HAMMY/USD Chart | Supply: TradingView

Whereas traders wait to see if the Unhappy Hamster value will hold pumping, the Pepe Unchained (PEPU) presale has soared previous $5.7 million in funds raised.

A Good Various To Hammy

Pepe Unchained is an enormous improve on PEPE, which hasn’t been capable of attain its full potential as a result of the Ethereum community is so congested, gradual and costly.

That’s why PEPU comes full with its personal Layer 2 chain on Ethereum because it turns into ”unchained” from Pepe’s clunky blockchain.

It’s thus tackling the scalability, pace, and effectivity points that always plague meme cash constructed on Layer-1 blockchains like Ethereum. Because of this, Pepe Unchained allows traders to grab market alternatives with better effectivity.

It is going to be attainable to make transactions 100 instances sooner than with Ethereum, and the charges will likely be quite a bit much less.

It’s simple to see why the 99Bitcoins YouTube channel says PEPU has the potential to 10x after launch.

Holders can stake PEPU tokens for a watch watering annual return of 341%

Unbelievable milestone! $5.5M raised! 🎉 Because of your unwavering assist, Pepe Unchained is reaching new heights! pic.twitter.com/kKKn0fqy6g — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) July 26, 2024

PEPU might be purchased with ETH, BNB, USDT, or a financial institution card for $0.0086996. These to speculate ought to accomplish that earlier than a value hike in lower than 2 days.

Buy PEPU tokens on the official web site right here.

Associated Information

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Sport Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

