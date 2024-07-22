Is It Too Late To Buy FIGHT? Fight To MAGA Price Soars 269% After Donald Trump Names JD Vance VP And This Might Be The Next Crypto To Explode

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Battle To MAGA value surged 269% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.06761 as of 03:19 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that skyrocketed 486% to $180 million.

This comes as Former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for the upcoming U.S. presidential election, selected crypto-friendly Senator J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) as his vice presidential candidate.

Simply overwhelmed with gratitude. What an honor it’s to run alongside President Donald J. Trump. He delivered peace and prosperity as soon as, and together with your assist, he’ll do it once more. Onward to victory! — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 16, 2024

Trump cited his determination to Vance‘s profitable enterprise profession in expertise and finance, and that he’s going to combat for the individuals he fought for over time, the American staff and farmers.

Vance again in 2022, disclosed that he held between $100,000 and $250,000 of Bitcoin.

Trump’s alternative has created a pro-crypto presidential ticket, as Trump has been pro-Bitcoin in his marketing campaign, with a promise of being a ‘crypto president.’

Battle To MAGA Worth To Surge To A New ATH

After its launch, the Battle To MAGA value went by a consolidation section, buying and selling throughout the $0.020 vary, knowledge from GeckoTerminal reveals. Nonetheless, the bulls appear to have gained the wrestle, pushing the token over by the rising channel, as the value of Battle to MAGA soared to a brand new all-time excessive (ATH) of $0.08251.

The Battle To MAGA has barely retraced just under the decrease boundary of the channel, to commerce beneath the 50-day Easy Transferring Common (SMA).

Nonetheless, the FIGHT value nonetheless trades above the 200-day SMA, which provides some bullish prospects on the value to soar larger above the rising channel.

The Relative Energy Index (RSI) additionally trades down in the direction of the 30-oversold stage, dropping beneath the 50-midline stage, presently at 46, coinciding with the value falling beneath the channel.

If the bears proceed promoting, the value of Battle To MAGA might retrace additional to the $0.03543 help zone, which coincides with the 200-day SMA.

Conversely, if the bullish momentum peaks throughout the channel, the FIGHT value might rebound to soar to a brand new ATH at $0.12.

