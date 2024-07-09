Is It Too Late To Buy DADDY? Daddy Tate Price Soars 16% As Experts Say This New ICO Might Be The Next Crypto To Explode

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Daddy Tate value soared 16% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.1819 as of 03:46 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that rose 28% to $35 million.

This comes because the superstar behind the token, Andrew Tate, continues to again the token on X.

Daddy Tate Worth Prediction: DADDY Might Soar Over The Rounding Backside Sample

The Daddy Tate value, after hitting the $0.1827 resistance, went down via a retrace to the $0.097 assist degree, based on knowledge from GeckoTerminal. The assist allowed the bulls to push the token again to the resistance zone, forming a rounding backside sample.

DADDY value trades above each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Transferring Averages (SMAs), affirming the bullish outlook of the worth.

Furthermore, the Relative Energy Index (RSI) trades at 61, because it closes in on the 70-overbought area, which is a sign of sustained funding optimism and intense shopping for stress.

The Common Directional Index (ADX) additionally trades up over the 50 areas, presently at 52, which reveals that DADDY is on a robust bullish development to the upside.

The general Daddy Tate’s value outlook reveals that the token is on a bullish rally, because the bulls capitalize on the rounding backside sample to maintain the momentum. The 50-day SMA additionally crosses above the 200-day SMA, forming a golden cross at $0.12. A golden cross may encourage traders to maintain shopping for.

If traders proceed shopping for, the worth of Daddy Tate may soar above $0.1827, because the bulls goal costs above $0.25.

Nevertheless, if the bears breach the crucial assist ranges at $0.16 and $0.15, DADDY may retrace additional to $0.129, which coincides with the 200-day SMA.

In the meantime, the brand new presale Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT) is gaining momentum within the crypto group, with 99Bitcoins, a crypto channel on YouTube with over 705K subscribers, saying $SHIBASHOOT presents ”insane rewards.”

Shiba Shootout Presale Garners Over $490K – Finest Meme Coin To Purchase Now?

Shiba Inu is now pivoting in direction of gaming, following the launch of its Shibarium blockchain. Nevertheless, some merchants are betting on its new various, Shiba Shootout.

Saddle up! #ShibaShootout is greater than a #memecoin it is a Wild West crypto journey! 🐾💥 Be a part of Marshal Shiba & the Sharpshooters in Shiba Gulch for enjoyable and pleasure. 🤠🚀 pic.twitter.com/a3BFVx7u42 — shibashootout (@shibashootout) July 1, 2024

Set within the coronary heart of the Wild West crypto frontier, Shiba Shootout’s play-to-earn (P2E) recreation has already been authorized by Google Play and the Apple Retailer, which suggests its launch is imminent.

The sport is constructed across the city of Shiba Gulch, a bustling digital settlement that resonates with Shiba lovers who come collectively to problem one another.

Grasp #Crypto technique with #Shiba cowboys in thrilling duels for giant rewards! 🌟 Be a part of the journey! Enroll now to get your free $SHIBASHOOT tokens! Soar within the enjoyable! 🚀 https://t.co/jCeu7XMBqR pic.twitter.com/YjlGaaluBT — shibashootout (@shibashootout) June 28, 2024

Other than the enchantment of its P2E recreation, token holders may earn passively by staking $SHIBASHOOT, which presents a stratospheric 2,218% annual proportion yield (APY).

To participate within the presale, purchase the SHIBASHOOT token for under $0.0195. However don’t wait too lengthy as the worth will enhance in lower than 10 days.

Purchase SHIBASHOOT tokens on the official web site right here utilizing ETH, BNB, USDT, or a financial institution card.

